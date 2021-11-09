“We need a Texas Attorney General whose top attorneys working for him have not found it necessary to send a letter to the FBI urging an investigation into corruption of their boss,” Gohmert writes on the site, alluding to an FBI criminal investigation launched in October 2020 probing claims that Paxton abused his office to help a wealthy donor. Paxton denies any wrongdoing.
Paxton has spent most of his tenure as attorney general fighting an indictment on securities-fraud charges. In 2015, he pleaded not guilty to three felony counts and has been under indictment ever since. He went on to win reelection three years later by fewer than four percentage points.
On his campaign site, Gohmert does not mention Paxton’s name directly, but he claims that the sitting attorney general has helped land Texas in “grave trouble.”
“This is not at all like Obama loyalists working in the Trump administration who worked to get rid of Republican President Trump,” Gohmert says. “It is true that the current Texas Attorney General filed some popular Republican-favored lawsuits, especially in the last year AFTER the latest ethical, moral, and criminal allegations against him arose from his top staff.”
Gohmert explains on the site that, even if Paxton is indicted after the Republican primary, his name will remain on the ballot. Paxton’s vulnerability, Gohmert says, could help Democrats win the office, making it their first statewide win since 1994.
“If there is corruption or fraud in the four largest Texas cities in the November 2024 election, the district attorneys in those counties will likely still be Democrats,” Gohmert says, implying that he already believes there will be fraud in the 2024 election. He adds that “we cannot afford to have the Texas Attorney General be a Democrat and turn a blind eye to problems Democrats have created.”
Gohmert is jumping into an already-crowded GOP primary. Texas Land Commissioner George P. Bush — the son of former Florida governor Jeb Bush and nephew of former president George W. Bush — is also running, as are former Texas Supreme Court judge Eva Guzman and Texas state Rep. Matt Krause, who recently gained attention for publishing a list of books he claims make students feel “discomfort.”
Gohmert’s office and the Paxton campaign did not immediately reply to requests for comment.
Gohmert is a staunch Trump loyalist who, alongside several Arizona Republicans, sued Vice President Mike Pence after the 2020 election in an attempt to force him into overturning Joe Biden’s victory. A federal judge threw out the lawsuit days before a pro-Trump mob stormed the Capitol on Jan. 6 in an attack that resulted in five deaths and injured some 140 members of law enforcement.
In June, Gohmert downplayed the Jan. 6 attack during a Texas event with ties to QAnon, the sprawling set of false claims that have coalesced into an extremist ideology, suggesting that “it wasn’t just right-wing extremists” rioting in the Capitol. Federal officials have consistently debunked that claim.
And while Gohmert is jumping into the race for attorney general race, another campaign website of his says he is still running for reelection to the House.