While there is a legal risk to threats like those posed by rioters on Jan. 6, there’s also a potential reward. Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.) and other Trump-loyal legislators have worked hard to cast those arrested for the day’s violence as political prisoners being intentionally held in substandard conditions. Her effort brought her to Tucker Carlson’s Fox News show on Monday, where she treated those arrested as martyrs and pledged to work on their behalf. Her goal, like Carlson’s in hosting her, was political, hoping to present President Biden as vindictive and tyrannical. But the side effect of her advocacy is to potentially soften the societal cost for engaging in an effort to block the transfer of political power after a fairly conducted election. As a judge who has heard multiple cases involving rioters put it, “many of the defendants who are pleading guilty are not truly accepting responsibility.” Greene and her allies are bolstering that inclination even as Trump continues to argue that their actions were in defense of an actual threat to the republic.