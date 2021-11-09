But Democrats have gotten some assists in their effort to hold the chamber. Those include early GOP retirements and now Republicans’ dream candidate in New Hampshire, Gov. Chris Sununu (R), announcing Tuesday he’s not going to run for Senate.
Here’s a look at what needs to happen for Republicans to take back the Senate and the House of Representatives next year.
The battle for the Senate
Where it stands now: The chamber is split in a rare 50-50 tie between parties, but technically Democrats have the majority because Vice President Harris (D) casts the tiebreaking vote.
What Republicans need for the majority: Just to net one seat. That’s it. Then the Senate would stand at 51-49, with Republicans having a one-vote majority.
Where Republicans have a chance to pick up seats: They’re eyeing at least three purple states where Democrats are running for reelection: Arizona, Georgia and Nevada. The good news for Democrats is that these are all states that Biden won in 2020, albeit not by much. In fact, Biden won Virginia by a larger margin than any of these states — and Virginia Democrats lost all three statewide races last week and their state House majorities.
Candidates matter, too, and there it’s a mixed bag for Republicans. In Georgia, former president Donald Trump endorsed former NFL player Herschel Walker despite allegations of domestic violence against him — one of several Republican Senate candidates with ugly pasts. (Walker has said altercations with his wife happened before he recognized he was struggling mentally.)
In Pennsylvania, the estranged wife of a top candidate, Sean Parnell, also endorsed by Trump, accused him of strangling her and hitting his young kids. (Parnell denies this.) The head of Senate Republicans’ campaign arm recently wouldn’t say whether Parnell is the right candidate for the job.
But in Georgia at least, the Republican establishment has come around to Walker after seeing how well he fundraises; Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) recently endorsed him.
New Hampshire was on Republicans’ priority list to knock off a Senate Democrat, but Republicans may need to reassess that now that Sununu announced he is not going to run against Sen. Maggie Hassan (D). He decided instead to run for reelection as governor. Former senator Kelly Ayotte (R) probably won’t run either. Republicans need to find a candidate to make this race super competitive again.
It’s not all bad for Senate Democrats: They have a chance to pick up seats too and mitigate any losses. Republicans are retiring next year in competitive states like North Carolina and Pennsylvania. That could significantly help Democrats, since it’s easier to win an open Senate seat than to kick out a sitting senator.
Democrats have come close but had trouble winning races recently in North Carolina, a state that barely voted for Trump twice. But this time, Trump could be making things harder for Republicans. A former Republican governor, Pat McCrory, is running and he’s one of the biggest names in the race. But Trump endorsed Rep. Ted Budd (R) instead, and he’s getting most of the right-wing attention as a result.
Democrats are counting on messy Republican infighting this year during primary season to help them win races. While Republicans beat each other up in states like Pennsylvania, Democrats hope they can coalesce around a candidate who can start raising money for the general election. (Republicans argue that Democrats in these primaries are moving too far left to be electable in these purple states.)
Democrats are also making a play at trying to knock off Sen. Ron Johnson (R) in Wisconsin, if he doesn’t retire first. That’s another state Biden barely won that could be quite competitive for Democrats.
The battle for the House of Representatives
Where it stands now: Democrats have the majority in the 435-person chamber, but just by eight seats.
What Republicans need to win for the majority: They just need to net a total of five seats to take back the majority.
Where Republicans have a chance to pick up seats: All over the country. Republicans ecstatically pointed out after the Virginia elections last week that there are 50 House Democrats sitting in seats more Republican-leaning than the state of Virginia as a whole — from California to Maine.
There are a number of other factors going Republicans’ way: Mainly, redistricting. Right now, Republicans are leading the process to redraw congressional boundaries in many of the battleground states that will determine which party controls the House of Representatives for years to come. That means Republicans don’t even have to win many competitive races to take back the majority; they could conceivably just redraw themselves into the majority. David Wasserman of the nonpartisan Cook Political Report estimates Republicans could draw themselves at least two congressional victories. In Texas, for example, Republican lawmakers get to create two new congressional districts in part because of growth in Latino population, yet they are proposing not drawing a Latino-majority district.
It’s not all bad for Democrats: They hope they can gain back some popularity by passing legislation that affect millions of Americans’ lives. They just passed a major investment in U.S. roads and bridges and broadband. And now they’re trying to pass a historic expansion of the federal safety net and invest in reducing carbon emissions to fight climate change. But will this legislation come soon enough to make a difference in voters’ lives?