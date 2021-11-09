There are a number of other factors going Republicans’ way: Mainly, redistricting. Right now, Republicans are leading the process to redraw congressional boundaries in many of the battleground states that will determine which party controls the House of Representatives for years to come. That means Republicans don’t even have to win many competitive races to take back the majority; they could conceivably just redraw themselves into the majority. David Wasserman of the nonpartisan Cook Political Report estimates Republicans could draw themselves at least two congressional victories. In Texas, for example, Republican lawmakers get to create two new congressional districts in part because of growth in Latino population, yet they are proposing not drawing a Latino-majority district.