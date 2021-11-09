A number of other factors are going Republicans’ way: Mainly, redistricting. Republicans are leading the process to redraw congressional boundaries in many of the battleground states that will determine which party controls the House of Representatives for years to come. That means Republicans would not even have to win many competitive races to take back the majority; they could conceivably just redraw themselves some or all of the way there. David Wasserman of the nonpartisan Cook Political Report estimates that Republicans could net at least two congressional seats in redistricting. In Texas, for example, Republican lawmakers get to create two congressional districts in part because of growth in the Latino population, yet they are proposing not drawing a Latino-majority district.