We learned new details about the emerging rift and about why some of the Squad's members — who include Reps. Ilhan Omar (D-Minn.), Ayanna Pressley (D-Mass.), Cori Bush (D-Mo.), Rashida Tlaib (D-Mich.), Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.) and Jamaal Bowman (D-N.Y.) — decided to vote “no.” Their continued unhappiness could cause future headaches for leadership (AOC wasn't subtle) and complicate current negotiations over Build Back Better (BBB).
Among the Squad's grievances is the fact its members were not invited to speak directly with Biden throughout the infrastructure negotiation process, said three Democratic staffers familiar with the process and a Democratic lawmaker.
Squad members were also dismayed they did not get to review the final statement issued by CPC Chairwoman Pramila Jayapal (D-Wash.) on Friday night stating her caucus agreed to support the infrastructure package and the House rule advancing Democrats' larger health care, child care and climate change package, according to one of the Democratic aides and a Democratic operative familiar with negotiations.
Some Squad members asked that the statement not be sent from the CPC, according to two Democratic aides familiar with the conversations, arguing it didn't reflect the entire caucus's viewpoint. One of the aides, however, pointed out that statements rarely reflect the beliefs of every caucus member.
Jayapal also made the case for CPC leadership, which includes Omar (who serves as the caucus’s whip), to support the infrastructure package after striking the deal to pass the BBB rule with signed statements from moderate Democrats, according to a Democratic lawmaker and a Democratic aide familiar with the meeting.
“Imagine if [Rep. Josh] Gottheimer [(D-N.J.)], who is a leader for the moderates, didn't sign that — it's just bad optics,” said a Democratic aide. “But [Jayapal] nor anyone else ever said you have to vote.”
Breakaway caucus?
We also heard chatter of a “breakaway caucus,” from people with knowledge of the tensions, in which the most progressive members would leave the CPC and form their own unit. But it's unclear whether those discussions are simply banter or more serious than that. There are, however, serious concerns about some of Pelosi's top lieutenants and confidantes forming a part of CPC leadership. There were CPC members “who are also whipping against the CPC. And during negotiations they were undermining CPC positions by shuttling [them] back to Pelosi,” the aide added.
The CPC adopted new rules at the beginning of the year to get members to vote as a bloc more frequently, including taking an official position when two-thirds of the CPC favors it.
“The way [Friday] went down reopened the sense that they could be their own caucus,” said a Democratic lawmaker in the CPC, referring to the Squad. “They probably would have made a difference in negotiations, as they were excluded from all of the meetings with the president.”
In an interview on Sunday, Bowman only had praise for how Jayapal handled the infrastructure vote.
“I'm in awe of her,” Bowman said, adding she was “the perfect leader” for the caucus.
Friday “was a tough day. It was a day where no one expected the six defectors to do what they did,” Bowman added, referring to the moderate Democrats who refused to vote for the reconciliation bill without a Congressional Budget Office score. “They put everyone on the ropes and we came out with the best result.”
On K Street
Invariant, K&L Gates stock up on Democrats
The lobbying firm Invariant has hired Kevin Walsh, who will advise the firm's clients on privacy, supply chain, semiconductor and cybersecurity issues. He was previously an in-house lobbyist for IBM and is also a former aide to former Sen. Claire McCaskill (D-Mo.).
And Matthew Manning has left the Hill to join the law-and-lobbying firm K&L Gates as a senior associate. He was previously legislative director for Rep. Jimmy Panetta (D-Calif.) and also served as Panetta's top adviser on the House Armed Services Committee.
The Data
National climate pledges are too weak to meet global warming goals
Weak climate pledges, visualized: “An analysis of national climate pledges by Climate Action Tracker, an independent international collaboration of climate scientists, shows the policies of many countries are inconsistent with their public pledges to cut greenhouse gases,” our colleagues Harry Stevens and Brady Dennis report.
- “Those pledges, in turn, are mostly too weak to collectively meet the goals forged as part of the 2015 Paris agreement: to keep global warming ‘well below’ 2 degrees Celsius, or 3.6 degrees Fahrenheit, and, if possible, stop at 1.5 degrees Celsius.”
The Media
What we’re reading:
- Renewable energy in the U.S. nearly quadrupled in the past decade, report finds. By The Post’s Tik Root.
- House Jan. 6 committee issues subpoenas to 6 top Trump advisers, including pair involved in Willard hotel ‘command center.’ By The Post’s Jacqueline Alemany, Tom Hamburger and Josh Dawsey.
- The infrastructure package puts $66 billion into rail. It could power the biggest expansion in Amtrak’s 50-year history. By The Post’s Luz Lazo.
- Who has the most delegates at the COP26 summit? The fossil fuel industry. By The Post’s Karla Adam and Harry Stevens.
- Supreme Court considers if state secrets claim can end Muslim men’s lawsuit against FBI. By The Post’s Robert Barnes.
- Va. Senate Democrats ask state Supreme Court to disqualify Republicans’ nominated map drawers. By The Post’s Meagan Flynn and Teo Armus.
- Brainard interviewed by Biden for Fed Chair as search heats up. By Bloomberg’s Craig Torres, Jennifer Jacobs, and Saleha Mohsin.
- On Chicago’s west side, urgent needs collide with Washington compromises. By the New York Times’s Astead W. Herndon.
- ‘It’s a disgrace’: Progressives take aim at Buffalo mayor’s DNC post. By Politico’s David Siders and Holly Otterbein.
Viral
Reunited and it feels so good: “From Dublin, Sao Paolo, Brussels, London and other cities around the world, international visitors spilled into U.S. airports Monday in joyous celebrations that marked the end of a pandemic-related travel ban that kept them separated from loved ones for more than 18 months,” our colleagues Lori Aratani and Ian Duncan report.
- “At Dulles International Airport outside the nation’s capital, travelers reunited with grandchildren in the terminal or hustled out to see girlfriends and fiances waiting anxiously in cars idling at the curb.”
- “Army officer Ben Bennett, 40, holding a rose and a Stars and Stripes balloon, waited for a girlfriend he had met while serving in Germany during the pandemic.”
- “I’m super excited to have her here,” Bennett told our colleagues. “He said they were planning to go to Florida and visit Disney World. But the wait dragged on while his girlfriend went through customs in a line she estimated at 300 people.”
Thanks for reading. You can also follow us on Twitter: @jaxalemany and @theodoricmeyer.