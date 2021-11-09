In a 44-minute speech in Glasgow, Obama said the United States will be a trustworthy partner on climate change despite four years of inaction under Donald Trump and a Republican Party with “active hostility” toward climate science, The Post’s Dan Zak reports.
In a private meeting with delegates before the speech, the former president cast himself as a cheerleader for U.S. negotiators. “I am John Kerry’s hype man today,” Obama told the delegates, referring to Special Presidential Envoy for Climate John F. Kerry.
Much of Obama’s cheerleading, however, was reserved not for the negotiators in the room but for the youth climate activists outside. He urged young people to “stay angry" about inaction on global warming while voting climate-conscious candidates into office.
Gender, science and innovation are the themes of COP26 today
Around the world, women face heightened risks from climate change compared to their male counterparts. In particular, climate disasters are more likely to expose women to economic instability, displacement, sexual violence and death, Casey Quackenbush writes for The Post.
At the same time, women have historically been underrepresented at U.N. climate summits. The Guardian revealed last year that the United Kingdom was initially planning to send an all-male delegation to Glasgow, prompting intense pushback. The delegation is now about 45 percent women.
Osprey Orielle Lake, founder and executive director of the Women's Earth and Climate Action Network, told The Climate 202 that women must have a seat at the table at COP26 and future climate talks. “You really need to involve women or a lot of these programs don't work,” Lake said.
Youth climate activist says COP26 perpetuates inequities
Vanessa Nakate, a 24-year-old activist from Uganda, was cropped out of an Associated Press photo last year with five climate activists at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland. The other four activists were White.
Nakate told The Climate 202 on Monday that the incident, which prompted allegations of racism, contributed to "erasure" of people who are most affected by climate change. "Cropping out someone's picture or someone's voice literally means erasure of their stories and their experiences and what their communities are experiencing," she said.
Sally Buzbee, who was then serving as AP's executive editor and senior vice president, later apologized to Nakate, saying diversity and inclusion would be a top priority for the news organization. (Buzbee is now executive editor of The Post.)
Still, the issue persists today: Nakate said she has been overlooked by other media outlets during COP26.
In particular, Nakate retweeted a photo last week that appeared to show Sky News, a British news service, had cropped the Ugandan activist out of a photo of Scottish first minister Nicola Sturgeon and Swedish climate activist Greta Thunberg. But a spokesperson for Sky News said the image was just a snapshot of a broadcast that included all three women.
“A still photo captured from Sky News’ output on Monday was posted on social media and led some to the incorrect conclusion that Vanessa Nakate was cropped out of her meeting with Nicola Sturgeon and Greta Thunberg. That was not the case, the pooled footage from the meeting was used in full,” the spokesperson told Metro, a British newspaper. Sky News didn't respond to a request for comment from The Climate 202 in time for publication.
Other local news outlets included Nakate in photos of the meeting but omitted her from their headlines or tweets. The Daily Record, a Scottish tabloid, ran an article with the headline “Nicola Sturgeon meets Greta Thunberg at COP26 in Glasgow as she bumps elbows activist.” The article misspelled Nakate's surname as “Nakat.”
The Scotsman, a Scottish newspaper and website, tweeted a photo of the three women bumping elbows with the description “First Minister Nicola Sturgeon has met Greta Thunberg at COP26,” prompting a freelance journalist to quip, “Who's the third person, The Scotsman? The butcher? The baker? The candlestick maker?”
The Daily Record and the Scotsman didn't immediately respond to requests for comment.
To be sure, Sturgeon and Thunberg both have much larger public profiles than Nakate. But the trend still highlights how the media has often overlooked climate activists from developing countries, creating a sense of distrust.
Unlike Nakate, many people from the global south have been unable to attend COP26 because of the lack of vaccine access and the expense of travel. Nakate said she hopes to spread a message from them: Wealthy countries must make good on their promise to provide $100 billion annually to help poor nations deal with unequal climate disasters, commonly known as "loss and damage."
"Communities in the global south are already experiencing some of the worst impacts of the climate crisis. We won't be able to adapt to extinction of species or extinction of our cultures … because of loss and damage," she said. "So it's important that leaders provide a separate fund for loss and damage for communities that are on the front lines."
President Biden in September pledged to double the U.S. contribution to the problem to $11.4 billion annually. But the plan is subject to congressional approval, and Nakate isn't holding her breath.
"I was 13 years old when President Obama talked about the $100 billion climate finance. But it has not yet been delivered," Nakate said. "So it is hard for me to believe that the money that has been committed will be delivered, and yet the previous promise is just a broken promise."
COP26 notebook
Walking around the conference venue on Monday took much longer than usual. The reason? Crowds of onlookers hoping to catch a glimpse of Obama were clogging the hallways.
“Referring to himself as a ‘private citizen,’ Obama was received at COP26 like a head of state, drawing more onlookers in the conference complex than Prince Charles,” my colleague Dan Zak writes.
Obama intentionally timed his trip so that he wouldn't upstage President Biden, who participated in the World Leaders' Summit before flying back to Washington last week. But I had to wonder whether or not the gambit had worked.
The countries hit hardest by climate change want compensation
Many of the countries most vulnerable to the effects of climate change did the least to cause it, and now they want rich countries to foot the bill for the damages, The Post’s Sarah Kaplan and Brady Dennis report.
Extreme weather and climate disasters may have killed more than 410,000 people in the previous decade, mostly in lower-income countries, according to a report from the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies. Other research estimates that developing countries could face between $290 billion and $580 billion a year in climate-related damages by 2030. But current humanitarian funding is only one-tenth of that.
The fossil fuel industry has more delegates than any single country
The advocacy group Global Witness found 503 people are linked directly or indirectly with the fossil fuel industry in a provisional delegate list for COP26, The Post’s Karla Adam and Harry Stevens report.
That’s more than the 479 delegates Brazil is sending to the conference, the largest team of negotiators from any country, or the 165 delegates from the United States. It’s also larger than the combined totals of delegates from Myanmar, Haiti, the Philippines, Mozambique, the Bahamas, Bangladesh and Pakistan.
Global Witness also found more than 100 fossil fuel companies are represented at COP26, as well as 30 trade associations. Some of the delegates with links to fossil fuel companies are part of official country delegations.
Ask a climate reporter
Welcome back to "Ask a climate reporter," a section of The Climate 202 where we ask a reporter on The Post's climate team about their biggest stories. Today we're talking to Chris Mooney, the lead author of an investigation that found countries are vastly underreporting their emissions to the United Nations. The investigation was the second installment in “Invisible,” a Post series that exposes the gaps between countries' climate commitments and the planet-warming gases in the atmosphere. (You can read the first story here.)
Climate 202: Do you think this investigation will influence negotiators at COP26?
Mooney: I hope so. What I've learned from this project is that if you don't have extreme transparency when it comes to the numbers, then the system won't work. And right now, I think a lot of the numbers have to be treated with skepticism. So I do hope that this catches people's attention because I'm not confident that we can always count on the promises that countries are making. And this project was basically about transparency, truth, making sure that countries are being honest with the world.
Climate 202: Was there any material left on the cutting room floor?
Mooney: Yes, a huge amount of material. We have the ability to compare all countries' reported emissions and actual emissions, and there were many more discrepancies than we were able to include in this story. And some of them will be the subject of future stories in the series.
Climate solutions
Scotland wants to harness the energy of the ocean for whiskey
Innovators in Scotland want to harness the kinetic energy of the ceaseless tides to power whiskey distilleries, The Post’s William Booth reports. Down the line, that energy could potentially heat homes and schools and power passenger ferries.
The dream of harnessing the energy of the oceans has long tantalized investors and researchers, only for much-hyped projects to fail. Now, boosters say marine energy is finally getting there and could be viable within a decade.
Viral
Thanks for reading!