TOT: This is part of getting to know his story, and how much the family loved their dog; there was a push to include his other family members, so to speak. Surprisingly, we had six weeks on the air without McAuliffe doing much of anything. That enabled us to not only think through and launch our introduction spots, but then to start to say: Hey, what's Step 2, what's Step 3? The campaign came up with this one, saying, hey, we really need something to bracket we know will come from Terry. We wanted to have this in the chamber for when he attacked. No surprise, knowing him, the attacks came a few days later, and we were ready with this.