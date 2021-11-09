“OSC repeatedly warned both DHS and the Trump White House that, because the ceremony was designed to produce content for the RNC, the proposed naturalization ceremony would violate the Hatch Act even if it was later characterized as an official event,” the report reads. “OSC first advised a DHS ethics official of this on August 20, prior to the event being reclassified as an official event, and again on August 25, the morning of the event, after learning that it had been reclassified. OSC similarly advised the White House on August 20 and 24. As late as 10 a.m. on the morning of the ceremony — just 45 minutes prior to the event — the DHS ethics official emailed DHS leadership, including the [general counsel], stating that Acting Secretary Wolf should not participate in the ceremony.”