What these polls show is that this base is very much prepared to pick up that ball and run with it — going further than Youngkin insisted he wanted to, which raises questions about just how much a base that has often pulled the party to the extremes might influence the future of this debate. As much as 4 in 10 Republicans or even a majority of that base, depending upon the poll, is very much receptive not just to banning critical race theory, but to going significantly further than that in restricting discussions or racism and slavery in the classroom.