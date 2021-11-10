That's important because there are limits on what acting officials can accomplish, contending they often aren’t empowered to create systemic changes within their agencies. Max Stier, the president and CEO of the Partnership for Public Service, likened these roles to “substitute teachers.”
- “When you don’t have that [permanent] individual in place — whoever that person is in an acting role, no matter how good they are, and many of them are frankly phenomenal — they are hampered in significant ways to perform the job as it needs to be,” he said.
The administration is bumping up against a critical deadline. Many posts requiring sign-off from the Senate only allow leaders to serve in acting roles for a certain period of time.
The clock runs out early next week for key jobs — like FDA acting commissioner Janet Woodcock — as the Biden administration eyes possibly naming former commissioner Robert Califf to once again assume the permanent post. (Woodcock would be allowed to remain in her role while a nominee winds through the Senate confirmation process.)
By the numbers
Within HHS, there are 19 positions requiring the Senate’s greenlight. (That’s per a Biden appointee tracker from The Post and the Partnership for Public Service.)
Of those posts, eight have already been confirmed by the chamber.
- This includes Secretary Xavier Becerra, who was confirmed in March, and other top leaders, including the No. 2 spot at HHS, the Medicare and Medicaid chief, and the surgeon general.
Another four slots are awaiting action by the Senate.
- Two of those positions are likely to get a committee vote this month, according to a Senate Democratic aide. Both Sam Bagenstos and Christi Grimm — nominees for general counsel and inspector general, respectively — have already testified before the Senate Finance Committee.
- Meanwhile, Robert Gordon and Robert Otto Valdez are awaiting their nomination hearings. They’re the picks for assistant secretary for financial resources and assistant secretary for planning and evaluation, respectively.
Meanwhile, Biden hasn’t chosen a nominee for six posts.
- This includes top leadership slots at the FDA; the agency supporting the aging and disability populations; and two positions at the agency overseeing family and children’s issues, including unaccompanied minors.
- It also encompasses the heads of the Indian Health Service and the Administration for Native Americans.
- Biden will soon have another critical vacancy to fill. National Institutes of Health Director Francis Collins is leaving his post by the year’s end after more than 12 years directing the nation’s premier biomedical research center.
Status check
The pace of confirmations for Biden’s nominees is fairly similar to that of Donald Trump, but slower than both Barack Obama and George W. Bush. Advocates have questioned why it’s taken so long to pick and confirm some nominees, particularly those for the FDA and IHS.
A White House official defended the administration’s efforts. The official argued the Senate’s process is slow, and said HHS has filled or is in the process of onboarding 148 positions that don’t require the chamber’s confirmation.
- “We have strong acting leadership in place that is playing an important role in our COVID-19 response and beyond,” according to the official, who declined to specify a timeline for choosing candidates for the rest of the jobs.
- One person familiar with the nominations process said it’s been difficult to recruit candidates for some of the top positions, in part due to the lower salaries of government jobs. The source added that the administration has lost some potential candidates, including women and people of color.
Meanwhile, the delays have fueled calls to reform the nominations process, such as trimming the number of positions the Senate is required to confirm.
- “By cutting lower level Senate confirmed jobs, more time could be spent on these upper level jobs by the White House and by the Senate,” said Anne Joseph O’Connell, a law professor at Stanford University. “The issue is, is there the political willpower to do so?”
Coronavirus
Moderna and NIH are disputing patent rights
Moderna took public subsidies for the research and development of its highly effective coronavirus vaccine, but now it claims that it alone invented the shot, The Post's Christopher Rowland reports. The National Institutes of Health says the shot was the result of a collaborative effort .
The dispute: The NIH says three agency scientists helped design central components of the vaccine and should be listed on the patent. Moderna disagrees. In July, the company filed a claim with the U.S. patent office saying that its own employees were the sole inventors of the component in question, a genetic sequence that triggers an immune response. The dispute was first reported by The New York Times.
Why it matters: If NIH scientists are listed in the patent, then the U.S. government could have more of a say in who manufactures the vaccine and where it can be sold, The Times reports. Moderna has come under fire for not doing enough to share its vaccine with low-income countries.
Here’s what else you need to know:
- Pfizer and its German partner BioNTech asked the FDA to authorize a booster shot of its vaccine for everyone 18 and older — and a decision to potentially broaden eligibility could come by the end of the month, The Post’s Laurie McGinley and Lena H. Sun report.
- The federal government is buying another $1 billion worth of Merck’s covid-19 pill, doubling its investment in a promising treatment, The Post’s Reis Thebault reports.
- Unvaccinated Texans were 40 times more likely to die of covid-19 than those who had been vaccinated, according to a report from the Texas Department of State Health Services, The Post’s Paulina Firozi reports.
- Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers admitted that he misled others about his vaccination status, but he did not back down from remarks last week where he defended his decision not to get a vaccine, The Post’s Mark Maske reports.
- Did the Ivy League go too far in shutting down basketball during the coronavirus pandemic? For The Post’s health-care reporter Dan Diamond, the question is significant: He’s an alum of Penn and a longtime fan of the Quakers. He has also become “obsessed with how we calibrate the virus’s risks against the rewards of normalcy.” The Ivy League was the first conference to shut down its college basketball season in March 2020 as the coronavirus took hold in the United States, and it kept it shut down for the 2020-21 season, even as many other teams returned.
In the courts
The legal battles over Biden’s coronavirus mandate are just beginning
Opponents of Biden’s vaccine policy for large employers celebrated a Saturday court ruling temporarily blocking the policy. But that was just the opening salvo in the high-stakes litigation over whether private employers with 100 or more employees must mandate vaccinations or require weekly testing.
The Louisiana-based appeals court that issued the weekend ruling is now considering whether to more permanently halt Biden’s effort, The Post's Ann E. Marimow and Eli Rosenberg report.
What’s next: Several other, separate petitions over the mandate have been filed in different appeals courts. These cases are expected to be consolidated as soon as next week, and the litigation could shift to a new court under a little-known judicial lottery system. Ultimately, the case may end up before the Supreme Court.
Legal background: Since August, the Supreme Court has on three occasions refused to stop vaccine requirements. But the legal questions about the administration’s new rules will center on different questions, primarily, the scope of the regulatory power of the Occupational Safety and Health Administration.
More context: The mandate is also the subject of intense political backlash from the GOP. But one thing Republicans are failing to mention in most of their statements: The fact that testing is an alternative to getting vaccinated, The Post’s Aaron Blake reports. A lengthy news release issued by 41 Republican senators opposing the rule included quotes from 28 senators. In only two of them — and in some background at the end of the release — was the testing option even acknowledged.
The Oklahoma Supreme Court overturned a historic opioid ruling
Oklahoma’s highest court overturned a $465 million verdict against drugmaker Johnson & Johnson, finding that a judge incorrectly interpreted public nuisance laws in the nation’s first major trial over the opioid epidemic, The Post’s Meryl Kornfield and Lenny Bernstein report.
The decision is a blow to the argument that the companies that marketed and sold opioids created a public nuisance by inundating communities with pills that caused addiction and overdoses. It's a claim being tested in other courts as well, as communities look for ways to hold companies responsible for the opioid crisis.
On the Hill
More details on the behind-the-scenes negotiations to revive Democrats' drug pricing ambitions: House Speaker Nancy Pelosi took a risky gamble amid Democrats’ drug pricing negotiations, Stat’s Rachel Cohrs reports. When it looked like a deal the White House and moderates had reached a deal on drug prices, Pelosi informed them that it did not go far enough to reduce prices and she wouldn’t back it. The tactic appeared to pay off: The current version of the legislation includes a compromise between moderates’ incremental proposal and Pelosi’s sweeping vision for lowering prices, Rachel writes.
Sugar rush
