More details on the behind-the-scenes negotiations to revive Democrats' drug pricing ambitions: House Speaker Nancy Pelosi took a risky gamble amid Democrats’ drug pricing negotiations, Stat’s Rachel Cohrs reports. When it looked like a deal the White House and moderates had reached a deal on drug prices, Pelosi informed them that it did not go far enough to reduce prices and she wouldn’t back it. The tactic appeared to pay off: The current version of the legislation includes a compromise between moderates’ incremental proposal and Pelosi’s sweeping vision for lowering prices, Rachel writes.