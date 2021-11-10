The text urges countries to update their emissions reductions plans before the end of 2022 — especially nations that have not adopted more ambitious goals since the Paris accord was signed six years ago.

It also “reaffirms” the Paris agreement goal of limiting global warming to “well below” 2 degrees Celsius and “preferably” to 1.5 degrees Celsius. But it does not commit to meeting the 1.5 degree threshold, which climate scientists say the world cannot afford to miss.

It calls on rich countries to provide more financial support for poor nations that are most vulnerable to the catastrophic impacts of climate change, known as “loss and damage.” But it does not recommend a specific financial mechanism for addressing loss and damage, nor does it outline expectations for rich nations' financial support beyond 2025.