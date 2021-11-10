So let’s set McAuliffe aside. Again, it is the case that rural counties in the United States have shifted to the right over the past two decades. It is also the case, though, that large urban counties have shifted to the left. Here, for example, is how each county voted for president in 2000 and 2004 (averaging the two-party margin from those years) and in the 2016 and 2020 elections. (Circles are scaled to the total vote in the county; county types come from Pew Research Center.)