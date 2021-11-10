The figures on deaths are even more dramatic. On 6-in-10 days since the beginning of March last year, Florida’s population-adjusted death rate has topped the country’s. Its rate of deaths this summer was far higher than anything California had seen, again despite the availability of vaccines. Its rate of new deaths is still higher than California’s, though may change as California continues to see more new cases. Or it may not: a greater percentage of Californians are vaccinated, which may keep the number of deaths lower.