The French election campaign has in recent weeks been upended by the rise of far-right commentator Éric Zemmour, who has so far not announced his candidacy, but is polling second or third in numerous polls. Zemmour has repeatedly used the sunk submarine deal to demand that France become less dependent on the United States. Addressing domestic audiences, Macron has echoed similar demands of greater independence, but in practice he has often sought close ties with the United States.