Faith and Flag Conservatives (10 percent of the public, 14 percent of the 2020 electorate): Intensely conservative and much more likely “to say government policies should support religious values and that compromise in politics is just 'selling out on what you believe in.'”

Committed Conservatives (7 percent of the public, 9 percent of the 2020 electorate): Broadly conservative “with a somewhat softer edge, particularly on issues of immigration and America’s place in the world.”

Populist Right (11 percent of the public, 12 percent of the 2020 electorate): These voters are less educated than most other “groups and are among the most likely to live in rural areas, are highly critical of both immigrants and major U.S. corporations.”

Ambivalent Right (12 percent of the public, 9 percent of the 2020 electorate): The youngest of the Republican-oriented groups, the majority of them “favor legal abortion” and legalized marijuana even though they “hold conservative views about the size of government, the economic system and issues of race and gender.”

Stressed Sideliners (15 percent of the public, 10 percent of the 2020 electorate): The least politically engaged group, they “have a mix of conservative and liberal views but are largely defined by their minimal interest in politics.”

Outsider Left (10 percent of the public, 9 percent of the 2020 electorate): The youngest Democratic-oriented group “voted overwhelmingly for Joe Biden a year ago and are very liberal in most of their views, but they are deeply frustrated with the political system – including the Democratic Party and its leaders.”

Democratic Mainstays (16 percent of the public, 16 percent of the 2020 electorate): The biggest and oldest Democratic-oriented group “are unshakeable Democratic loyalists and have a moderate tilt on some issues.”

Establishment Liberals (13 percent of the public, 13 percent of the 2020 electorate): As “liberal in many ways as Progressive Left” but “far less persuaded of the need for sweeping change.”