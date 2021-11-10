But a new report from Pew Research Center offers another frame for understanding what the electorate looks like in the Biden era.
The report, based on a survey of 10,221 Americans conducted this summer, “divides the electorate into nine groups — four Republican, four Democratic and a disparate and disaffected group that does not fit well into either party’s coalition,” our colleagues Dan Balz, Scott Clement and Emily Guskin write.
While the groups that make up the Republican coalition are aligned on some issues, they're sharply divided on others — from foreign policy to whether to raise taxes on the rich to how they view President Biden and former president Donald Trump. The same is true for the groups that make up the Democratic coalition (although all four groups overwhelmingly dislike Trump).
Just “because a voter describes him or herself as a Republican or Democrat doesn’t necessarily mean you can automatically ascribe specific issue positions to that person,” the Republican pollster Neil Newhouse wrote in an email to The Early. “Partisanship is clearly more nuanced than that.”
The nine groups
Here’s how Pew describes the nine groups, on a rough spectrum from right to left:
- Faith and Flag Conservatives (10 percent of the public, 14 percent of the 2020 electorate): Intensely conservative and much more likely “to say government policies should support religious values and that compromise in politics is just 'selling out on what you believe in.'”
- Committed Conservatives (7 percent of the public, 9 percent of the 2020 electorate): Broadly conservative “with a somewhat softer edge, particularly on issues of immigration and America’s place in the world.”
- Populist Right (11 percent of the public, 12 percent of the 2020 electorate): These voters are less educated than most other “groups and are among the most likely to live in rural areas, are highly critical of both immigrants and major U.S. corporations.”
- Ambivalent Right (12 percent of the public, 9 percent of the 2020 electorate): The youngest of the Republican-oriented groups, the majority of them “favor legal abortion” and legalized marijuana even though they “hold conservative views about the size of government, the economic system and issues of race and gender.”
- Stressed Sideliners (15 percent of the public, 10 percent of the 2020 electorate): The least politically engaged group, they “have a mix of conservative and liberal views but are largely defined by their minimal interest in politics.”
- Outsider Left (10 percent of the public, 9 percent of the 2020 electorate): The youngest Democratic-oriented group “voted overwhelmingly for Joe Biden a year ago and are very liberal in most of their views, but they are deeply frustrated with the political system – including the Democratic Party and its leaders.”
- Democratic Mainstays (16 percent of the public, 16 percent of the 2020 electorate): The biggest and oldest Democratic-oriented group “are unshakeable Democratic loyalists and have a moderate tilt on some issues.”
- Establishment Liberals (13 percent of the public, 13 percent of the 2020 electorate): As “liberal in many ways as Progressive Left” but “far less persuaded of the need for sweeping change.”
- Progressive Left (6 percent of the public, 8 percent of the 2020 electorate): The only majority White group of Democrats, its voters “have very liberal views on virtually every issue and support far-reaching changes to address racial injustice and expand the social safety net.”
The study is hardly the first attempt to break down the electorate into subgroups. But pollsters in both parties said the granular detail of the 169-page report would be helpful in figuring out how to think about the composition of the electorate in 2022, when Biden's slim Democratic majorities are at stake.
“We used to chop the electorate up into traditional blue-blood Republicans, evangelicals, pocketbook Republicans” and other subgroups, said Gene Ulm, a longtime Republican pollster. The “old model is probably not that functional anymore, and this model is a lot closer to the reality of what the Republican coalition looks like.”
What it means for 2022
Pollsters said the report underscored how fractured the two parties are in some ways — a theme that's played out on Capitol Hill in recent weeks as Democrats have sparred over the president's agenda — and how united they are in others.
The Democratic pollster Zac McCrary said he was struck by “how much populism there is among Republicans” now.
The Populist Right “has as big of a footprint as any other Republican subgroup and many of these voters would be uncomfortable in a Bush/Romney-type Republican Party — and these types could be difficult for Republicans to wrangle in a post-Trump era,” he wrote in an email to The Early.
Celinda Lake, one of Biden's lead pollsters last year, said the report “helps explain why the Republicans are weaponizing race so much.”
The party is relatively united on racial issues: 94 percent of Faith and Flag Conservatives and 67 percent of the Ambivalent Right agree that “White people do not benefit much or at all from advantages in society that Black people do not have.” Few voters in any Democratic groups agreed with the statement.
Democrats' success in the midterms next year might depend in part on how many Ambivalent Right voters — 25 percent of whom backed Biden last year — continue to vote for Democrats, Lake said. The party also needs to convince Outsider Left voters to turn out, even only 51 percent of them say it really matters who wins control of Congress next year.
The Outsider Left “is a real group that we have to get out to vote,” she said. “And it’s an open question how successful we’re going to be in doing that in 2022.”
