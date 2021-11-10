The reason that new attention is being paid to the historical manifestations of racism and their persistence in existing systems within the United States is largely because so little attention was paid to them in the past. It’s probably the case that the increased diversity seen in the United States is helping to spur that focus, even as that growing diversity is increasing a sense of being embattled among the country’s White majority. So it gets lumped together: Whites, particularly on the right, see these inscrutable discussions about the (as they see it) largely solved problem of racism as targeting them specifically as White people, in part because political actors find it useful to do so. And a backlash ensues, including rejection of teaching uncomfortable history (efforts that often get cast as blaming Whites or insisting that Whites feel guilt for historical racism) and a focus on how they are the real victims.