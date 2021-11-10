According to documents provided to the Select Committee, an organization named ‘One Nation Under God’ submitted a permit application in December 2020 to the U.S. Capitol Police for a rally about ‘the election fraud in the swing states’ to be held on the U.S. Capitol Grounds on January 6th, 2021. Nathan Martin’s phone number and email address were listed among the contact information for ‘One Nation Under God.’ A vendor who was also listed on the permit application informed Capitol Police that he was reporting to Ali Alexander and Mr. Martin and identified them both as being affiliated with Stop the Steal. On two of its websites, Stop the Steal advertised the Capitol rally event and sought donations to offset expenses for January 6th. ... However, the permit application did not disclose any connection between Stop the Steal and the Capitol rally event. Further, when a Capitol Police official spoke with Mr. Martin at the end of December 2020, Mr. Martin claimed not to have any information about the rally and directed the official to speak with the vendor. According to the police official, the vendor was 'shocked’ to learn this because he was in 'daily communication’ with Mr. Martin about the event.