Welcome to The Daily 202! In France today they're celebrating Armistice Day — the end of World War I. On this day in 1918, after four years of trench warfare, my great-grandfather walked up the Champs Élysées with two of his daughters. Family lore has it that his job, as one of the rare recruits who could read, write, and decipher maps, was to observe the disposition of the French and German front lines at the end of a day of fighting, draw them on a map, and bring them to the higher ups … away from the front lines.