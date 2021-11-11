If your metric for success is having the world on track to limit warming to 1.5 degrees Celsius — the threshold advocated by scientists, activists and vulnerable nations — then Glasgow is not going to get us there. … But increasingly negotiators at this conference have used the catchphrase "keep 1.5 alive." The idea being that this conference might not get humanity on the right track, but could at least ensure that we aren't so far off target that all chance of achieving the 1.5 degrees target is gone.