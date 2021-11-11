U.S. special climate envoy John F. Kerry issued the joint declaration alongside his Chinese counterpart Xie Zhenhua, who traveled to Glasgow, Scotland, instead of Chinese President Xi Jinping.
Kerry, who reportedly was up until 3 a.m. in talks earlier this week, called the agreement “a step we can build on in order to help close the gap” on emissions.
What's in the deal: The declaration contains few concrete dates or commitments, although Beijing did recognize the need to reduce methane emissions in the short term, among other things.
- The declaration states that “China intends to develop a comprehensive and ambitious National Action Plan on methane. But China is not joining the Global Methane Pledge, an initiative led by the United States and the European Union that seeks to reduce methane emissions by 30 percent by 2030.
- The document says the two countries “intend to cooperate” on policies that support the growth of renewable energy. But it's unclear whether the United States is considering lifting trade measures against Chinese companies that produce the raw materials used in solar panels.
👀 What caught our eye: “Pressed by reporters, Xie did not say whether China would accept the portion of the conference draft that says the world should accelerate reductions in coal use over the next decade,” my colleagues write.
10 additional countries will phase out oil and gas
Ten new national and subnational governments today joined the Beyond Oil and Gas Alliance, a first-of-its-kind initiative led by Denmark and Costa Rica that seeks to set an end date for new oil and gas production.
- The “core members” of the initiative are Costa Rica, Denmark, France, Greenland, Ireland, Quebec, Sweden and Wales, while the “associate members” are California and New Zealand.
- The associate members have only met some of the membership requirements: California has yet to entirely ban new drilling, while New Zealand has banned offshore but not onshore drilling.
- Italy said it would become a “friend” of the alliance, although it was unclear exactly what that entailed.
- The four biggest oil-producing countries — the United States, Russia, Saudi Arabia and Canada — have not joined the alliance.
The United Kingdom, which is co-hosting COP26 with Italy, also declined to join, prompting criticism from climate activists who say Britain should be leading by example.
“The U.K.'s absence is particularly noticeable, despite its carefully crafted COP26 announcements and soaring claims of leading by example,” Collin Rees, U.S. program manager at Oil Change International, told The Climate 202.
At a news conference Wednesday, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson was asked about the U.K.'s expected absence from the deal. He said the U.K. has already “set an absolutely blistering pace for moving beyond hydrocarbons,” including by seeking to ban sales of gas-powered vehicles starting in 2030.
An interview with Tuvalu foreign minister Simon Kofe
The Climate 202 spoke to Tuvalu foreign minister Simon Kofe, who delivered a speech to world leaders at COP26 while standing in knee-deep seawater, via Zoom on Wednesday.
Kofe said he was pleasantly surprised when the video clip, which was recorded in advance in Tuvalu, went viral and illustrated that many island nations face an existential threat due to climate change and sea-level rise.
"Tuvalu is sinking, so I thought, why not demonstrate that in my speech?" he said, adding, "We didn't expect it to draw so much attention. But we've been very pleased with the reaction."
Tuvalu is an independent island nation midway between Hawaii and Australia. Its average land elevation is just 6 feet, 6 inches above mean sea level, and the water is rising at nearly 0.2 inches a year.
Kofe said he was standing at the far end of Fongafale, the main islet of the capital Funafuti, in an area that American forces used as a base during World War II. Photos show that the area was dry land with palm trees in the 1940s. Today, the ocean has swallowed it.
Rising sea levels may ultimately force Tuvalu residents to flee in 50 to 100 years. The prospect of mass climate migration raises a novel question under international law: Will Tuvalu still be recognized as a country if it's underwater?
Kofe said he is exploring legal options for a "worst-case scenario for us where we are forced to relocate." He said officials are asking countries that form diplomatic relations with Tuvalu to "recognize statehood as permanent regardless of the impacts of climate change." So far, only Venezuela has agreed to that request, but Kofe expects other Pacific Island nations to come on board.
In addition, Tuvalu officials are advocating for the COP26 negotiating text to include a financial mechanism for helping poor nations deal with the irreversible impacts of climate change, known as “loss and damage.”
"One of the solutions we're looking at is to reclaim land and build up our islands to protect ourselves,” Kofe said. “Those processes are very expensive. So we're looking at getting the finances to be able to do that.”
At the Tuvalu pavilion at COP26, a striking art installation depicts three polar bears wearing life vests while a penguin hangs by a noose. The artist, Vincent Huang, previously told The Climate 202 that his work was a metaphor for the people of Tuvalu, who have historically done little to cause climate change, but who are disproportionately vulnerable to its effects.
Kofe said he was glad the artwork was also grabbing attention. (Comedian John Oliver included a photo of the artwork by your Climate 202 host in the most recent installment of his show.)
"If you look at the G-20 countries, for example, they alone account for about 80 percent of carbon emissions," Kofe said. "Obviously the expectation is they will take a bigger part of the responsibility. So that's the message we are driving at."
COP26 notebook
Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.) tweeted Wednesday that she "finally got a hold of some Irn-Bru" at COP26, referring to a bright orange soda that is sometimes described as “Scotland's other national drink.” (The actual national drink is whisky. Duh.)
A few hours later, Scottish first minister Nicola Sturgeon piled on, tweeting a photo of the two women holding a can of the soda. At that point, I knew I had to try it. The verdict: Irn-Bru tastes similar to other citrus-flavored sodas like Sprite and orange Fanta, with a surprising hint of ginger.
George David Banks, who served as a White House climate adviser under former president Donald Trump, was washing down french fries with a cold Irn-Bru during our interview earlier this week. He told me it "tastes like bubblegum.”
Florence Baker, an organizer with the Sierra Club's British Columbia chapter, had another hot take. “Irn Bru is one of the few silver linings of this disastrous COP,” Baker told me in the COP26 cafeteria. “It would be better if everyone had an Irn Bru rather than locking in carbon markets into the text.”
Pressure points
Here's why fossil fuels haven't been mentioned in past climate deals
The preliminary draft COP26 agreement released Wednesday contains a direct reference to phasing out coal and subsidies for fossil fuels. While that language is subject to change, fossil fuels have not been mentioned in previous global climate agreements, including the 2015 Paris accord, The Post's Sammy Westfall reports.
There are many reasons for that omission. One is that global climate deals are consensus documents that require buy-in from all countries, including those whose economies are heavily dependent on coal, oil and gas.
“It’s what me and some colleagues like to jokingly call the ‘f-word,’” Ploy Pattanun Achakulwisut, a scientist at the Stockholm Environment Institute, told The Post.
Ask a climate reporter
The Post's London bureau chief William Booth and climate reporter Sarah Kaplan hosted a live Q&A on Wednesday. In case you missed it, here are some of their responses to readers’ questions:
Anthony Faiola: How do we measure success at the end of COP26? Activists and analysts insist the kinds of radical breakthroughs needed to truly combat global warming are not on the table in Glasgow. So is the best outcome already a half-measure, or are there other good benchmarks for success?
Kaplan: This is the question on which the fate of humanity and our home on planet Earth depend. I'm only kind of exaggerating.
If your metric for success is having the world on track to limit warming to 1.5 degrees Celsius — the threshold advocated by scientists, activists and vulnerable nations — then Glasgow is not going to get us there. … But increasingly negotiators at this conference have used the catchphrase "keep 1.5 alive." The idea being that this conference might not get humanity on the right track, but could at least ensure that we aren't so far off target that all chance of achieving the 1.5 degrees target is gone.
K.M. George: Did COP26 serve any useful purpose other than creating awareness of the impending peril of the planet due to carbon emissions? Are targets to achieve net-zero by 2050 — or 2070 as India has said — achievable? How can China and Russia be brought to the negotiating table? Will the anger of the world's youth serve any purpose?
Booth: I would say it serves a good and viable purpose. The climate agreement involve all nations. Heat-trapping gases know no borders. The world agreed, 'hey, global warming is real and it's not good, so let's limit future warming'. So this is one structure to address the challenge. It's voluntary. A country is not [yet] punished for failing to meet its self-created goals of reducing carbon dioxide by X percent by 2030 or 2050. But a government failing to meet its promises might be punished by its voters. … China and India and Russia are all parties to COP26. Xi and Putin didn't come to Glasgow but their top ministers and negotiators are here.
Viral
Some climate activists compared the preliminary draft of the COP26 agreement to the apologetic phrase that many people use at the end of texts and emails:
