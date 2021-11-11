But it’s also one that is undersold in the GOP right now. Trump in 2020 became the first president since 1932 to lose the White House, the House and the Senate in a single term. Yet Republicans, who launched an “autopsy” after their 2012 loss, don’t really want to talk about that or how Trump very obviously makes it more difficult for his party to win, given his continued hold on the base. Here is a guy, Christie, who is cutting at that most fundamental of Trump conceits: that Trump is a winner.