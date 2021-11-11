But it may also be a harbinger of what’s to come from the agency and other federal civil rights watchdogs, which are now stacked with prominent Big Tech antagonists.
In the lawsuit, the Justice Department alleges that the ride-hailing giant is violating the Americans With Disabilities Act by charging “wait time” fees to customers who, “because of disability, require more time than that allotted by Uber to board the vehicle,” as Cat Zakrzewski reports. The agency is calling on a federal court to force the company to modify those policies and to pay damages to disabled passengers who have been subjected to the fees.
The complaint is led by Assistant Attorney General Kristen Clarke, one of several of President Biden’s appointees with deep expertise in issues around technology and civil rights. It’s the first prominent sign of that focus translating into new legal bouts.
Clarke said in a statement Wednesday that the suit is “sending a powerful message that Uber cannot penalize passengers with disabilities simply because they need more time to get into a car” and that other transportation companies “must ensure equal access for all people.”
Uber spokesman Noah Edwardsen said they “fundamentally disagree that our policies violate the ADA and will keep improving our products to support everyone’s ability to easily move around their communities.”
Edwardsen said the company had been in “active discussions” with federal officials to address their concerns “before this surprising and disappointing lawsuit.”
While this specific lawsuit may have caught Uber off-guard, the Biden administration has long telegraphed its plans to dial up scrutiny of how tech companies may be exacerbating inequalities based on consumers’ identities.
In addition to Clarke, Biden has tapped several other prominent civil rights advocates to key roles with oversight of the technology sector.
That includes Associate Attorney General Vanita Gupta, a veteran civil rights lawyer who has been critical of how tech companies handle hate speech and misinformation; FTC nominee Alvaro Bedoya, a longtime critic of how surveillance tools can harm marginalized communities; and Office of Science and Technology Policy Deputy Director Alondra Nelson, a renowned social scientist who researched how technology affects communities of color.
The DOJ's activity is already inviting interest from other regulators who have focused on tech and civil rights, too. D.C. Attorney General Karl A. Racine told The Technology 202 that his office plans to “thoroughly and fairly look into these allegations” against Uber, which he called “troubling, to say the least.”
“It’s up to companies like Uber to not just follow the law, but also to set examples to ensure equal access that others can follow,” said Racine, a Democrat who was reported to be in the running for a role in the Biden administration. “If DOJ’s allegations are true, Uber has done neither.”
Before joining the administration, Clarke served for years as president and executive director for the Lawyers’ Committee for Civil Rights, which has been active in voicing concerns about biases in artificial intelligence and facial recognition software, hate speech and voter suppression on social media and discriminatory ad targeting online.
Under Clarke’s leadership, the group launched an investigation in 2016 into possible racial discrimination against Uber and Lyft passengers, including a study suggesting Black users faced longer wait times before being accepted by drivers.
“Uber and Lyft must take action to eliminate discrimination faced by African American and other minority consumers who seek equal access to transportation opportunities made available through their online applications and platforms,” Clarke said at the time.
The Lawyers' Committee for Civil Rights under Clarke also joined other advocacy groups in pressuring Facebook to change its policies against discriminatory behavior as the tech giant conducted a high-profile civil rights audit. In late 2019, she penned an open letter warning Facebook that if it didn’t change its actions, it could face new lawsuits.
Under Clarke, the Justice Department’s civil rights unit in October struck a $14 million settlement with Facebook over findings the company’s hiring practices intentionally discriminated against U.S. workers in favor of foreign workers. But the lawsuit was initiated in December, before Biden took office and appointed Clarke.
The agency’s latest movements on civil rights could portend future legal skirmishes with Silicon Valley over its treatment of its users and workers.
Proposed European tech rules could put tech companies’ IP and secrets at risk, U.S. officials say
The Biden administration told companies, E.U. countries and the European Commission that rules being considered in Europe would require “gatekeepers” to share sensitive information with their rivals, Reuters’ Foo Yun Chee reports.
“There is a concern that the [Digital Markets Act] may override existing protections for intellectual property rights, including protection for trade secrets, in EU law under certain circumstances,” they write in the document. The Biden administration declined to comment on the document to Reuters.
It comes at an important time for tech regulation in Europe. European antitrust chief Margrethe Vestager has proposed two packages of regulations designed to rein in the power of Big Tech. U.S. lawmakers are also considering a wide swath of antitrust legislation aimed at the technology industry.
Conservatives are split on Biden nominee for an FCC seat
Former George W. Bush aide Bradley Blakeman and One America News President Charles Herring endorsed Gigi Sohn to be a commissioner on the Federal Communications Commission. Both argue that Sohn has been an advocate for free speech and hearing out views that don’t align with her own.
The support comes as Sohn’s nomination comes under fire from high-profile conservatives like Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.) and the Wall Street Journal’s editorial board.
“The FCC is currently split 2-2, and if Ms. Sohn is confirmed, Democrats will move quickly on the progressive agenda,” the board warned. Sohn is an advocate for net neutrality, the idea that Internet providers should treat all traffic equally. Conservative leaders celebrated then-FCC chairman Ajit Pai in 2018, partly because of his effort to roll back net neutrality rules.
The Senate Commerce Committee is set to hold a nomination hearing for acting FCC chairwoman Jessica Rosenworcel next week. Biden nominated Rosenworcel to be FCC chair. The committee hasn't announced when Sohn's nomination hearing will take place.
Contract attorneys say they’re the first test subjects of new workplace surveillance technology
Many attorneys weren’t expecting anything like the facial recognition monitoring that they were asked to consent to, contract attorneys told Drew Harwell. The attorneys do tasks like redacting and highlighting documents, and they’ve become a backbone of the legal economy.
“Several contract attorneys said they worried that their performance ratings, and potential future employability, could suffer solely based on the color of their skin,” Drew writes. “Loetitia McMillion, a contract attorney in Brooklyn who is Black, said she’d started wearing her hair down or pushing her face closer to the screen in hopes the system would stop forcing her offline.”
“It crashes all the time and says it doesn’t recognize me,” she said, “and I want to just tell it: Actually, no, it’s the same Black face I’ve had for a few decades now.”
