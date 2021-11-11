There is one aspect to this worth pointing out, though. Overall, about 81 percent of U.S. adults have received a dose of a vaccine, a figure that aligns neatly with the level of opposition seen in YouGov’s poll. But federal data also indicate that nearly everyone over 65 has been vaccinated, while 1 in 7 seniors told YouGov this month that they will refuse to get a dose. So either the federal government’s aggregated data on actual vaccination numbers are wrong … or a lot of older Americans are telling YouGov that they are refusing the vaccine even though they’ve already gotten it.