Some progressive groups were not happy.
The report shocked some climate activists who felt it fell far short of what was needed to combat what they view as an existential threat. When Yellen and other top financial regulators held a live-streamed videoconference outlining the report, Tracey Lewis, the policy counsel for Public Citizen’s climate program, told The Early, “we were Slacking amongst ourselves just mouths agog.”
The report has contributed to a sense of disappointment with Yellen among some on the left, including some people who cheered her nomination less than a year ago. Lewis described it as “disappointment you feel down in your bones,” even though she has “huge respect” for Yellen and thinks she “understands the systemic risk to our financial system that climate poses.”
“You can only be disappointed, of course, in someone you hold in the highest regard,” Lewis told us.
Not just climate
Progressives’ frustrations extend beyond the report. Some of them are also unhappy that Yellen reportedly supported renominating Federal Reserve Chair Jerome H. Powell — whom they view as insufficiently committed to action on climate and other issues — to another term.
Jeff Hauser, the Revolving Door Project's executive director, supported President Biden’s choice of Yellen last year even though he sharply criticized several of Biden’s other Cabinet picks.
But Hauser wrote a blistering three-page letter to Yellen late last month expressing his “severe disappointment” in the climate report as well as her praise of Powell.
“Your legacy as Secretary of the Treasury is shaping up to be dismal,” he wrote. “Almost twenty percent of the Biden Administration’s term is over and you have yet to fully activate any of the regulatory tools at your disposal to stop the climate crisis.”
A senior administration official argued such criticisms were unfair given how much progress the administration has made.
The administration's climate report called for the creation of a new Climate-Related Financial Risk Committee, which will help ensure financial regulators are prioritizing climate, the official said. And some of the officials on the Financial Stability Oversight Council (FSOC) — the body that issued the report — are advancing efforts in their own agencies to mitigate climate risk.
The Office of the Comptroller of the Currency, for instance, said last week that it would put out guidance by the end of the year on how it plans to take climate risk into account when it examines big banks.
“In a very short period of time, Treasury, under Secretary Yellen’s leadership, has significantly tightened restrictions on overseas fossil fuel projects, is actively working to support clean energy transitions in high-emitting countries, has urged the multi-lateral development banks to focus more on climate change and on private capital mobilization for climate and is working to address the threats that climate change poses to financial stability,” John Rizzo, a Treasury spokesman, told The Early.
The data collection and scenario analyses outlined in the FSOC report, he added, “are the necessary building blocks for future action.”
Not every progressive group is dismayed by Yellen’s climate record.
Sarah Dougherty, who leads the Natural Resources Defense Council's Green Finance Center, said the administration's efforts to collect as much climate data from financial institutions as possible before putting new rules in place might ultimately lead to better policies.
And Todd Phillips, the Center for American Progress’s director of financial regulatory and corporate governance, called the report “a very big deal” and said taking a more deliberate approach could help the administration defend against the lawsuits that any new rules are almost certain to spark.
“I know that some people would like everything done immediately,” Phillips said. “I think that the agencies have to move quickly, but there are legal procedures they have to follow that end up slowing them down.”
Need for speed
Still, several other progressive groups want to see Yellen move faster in wielding the federal government’s financial regulatory powers to fight climate change. The Sierra Club, Public Citizen and the Americans for Financial Reform Education Fund shared with us a new analysis of the FSOC report laying out 18 areas in which the groups believe it fell short.
The groups want to see regulators take measures such as requiring banks to hold more capital to offset carbon-intensive assets and those threatened by climate change. And they want the administration to impose portfolio limits on Wall Street to curb “risky climate-related lending.”
Both measures “are well-established in banking regulation, and foreign regulators are already considering their use to mitigate climate risk,” the groups write. “There is no excuse for neglecting to mention them.”
Ben Cushing, who leads the Sierra Club's Fossil-Free Finance campaign, said he appreciated the work that went into the FSOC report but the administration was running out of time.
“It’s not enough to just study and disclose the problem,” he said. “We actually have to take steps to mitigate the climate risks to our economy and our financial system. And that’s not going to be achieved with more reports and working groups.”
On K Street
What's in the bill: The law-and-lobbying firm Akin Gump Strauss Hauer & Feld is out with a new report outlining what's in the bipartisan infrastructure bill — from $500 million for dam safety to $3 billion to help replace at-grade railroad crossings.
The Data
How Americans morphed into a mob, visualized: “Thomas Sibick was a star lacrosse player at his military boarding school,” our colleagues Rachel Weiner, Spencer S. Hsu, Tom Jackman and Sahana Jayaraman write. “While court records show he has struggled with drugs and engaged in reckless and disorderly conduct, he pulled himself together, found a career in elder care and recently got a master’s degree in business administration. The son of a Navy captain, he mentored his brother through acceptance to the U.S. Naval Academy.”
- “But during the Jan. 6 Capitol insurrection, prosecutors allege, he ripped the badge and radio from a D.C. police officer who had been pulled into a frenzied crowd, which assaulted the officer until he passed out.”
- “Several dozen of those charged with storming the U.S. Capitol explicitly prepared for violence in the effort to thwart Congress’s confirmation of Joe Biden’s election that day, according to court records. Some arrived in combat gear, wearing the logos of self-styled militias or violent right-wing clubs.”
- “But court records show that the vast majority of the roughly 650 people federally charged in the riot were not part of far-right groups or premeditated conspiracies to attack the Capitol. Rather, many were an array of everyday Americans that included community leaders, small-business owners, teachers and yoga instructors.”
