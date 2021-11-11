All of this is happening as Republicans fight among themselves over the passage of the bipartisan infrastructure bill, which showed that anti-Biden sentiment wasn't necessarily enough to stop his agenda. The most popular anti-Biden merchandise has less to do with what the president is pushing through Congress than whether the right combination of words will make liberals furious. On Florida’s Panhandle, far from Key West, a homeowner named Martin Peavy had feuded for months with the county government over an enormous banner reading “Trump Won,” hanging from his property in violation of scenic ordinances. Over Halloween weekend, confident that he was going to win his free speech battle, Peavy draped another banner: “Let’s Go Brandon.”