“Imagine a question such as, does the covid vaccine work?” Moffitt added. “It is not informative to test this on a sample of two or three people, or even 100 people, because there are so many other factors operating to influence the outcome that you need a very large number of people to wash those other factors out. … This has got to be tested in thousands of people. Same with gun laws. But, in that realm, we only have 50 states as our units of analysis. Or maybe 3,000 counties. Making this worse, the outcome, which is gun-related-crimes, is not as common as you might think, so we are stuck with small numbers to count as the outcome.”