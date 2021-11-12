Mace: Just because Britney Spears got good news does not mean the issue is going away. Her very public case has shown how there are still hundreds of people stuck in similar situations and need help. It’s the most vulnerable people, like the families of veterans we’ve heard from in my office, that the system is failing. It was great to work with my friend Rep. Crist on this and I hope to have Ms. Spears testify before Congress on this issue once her matter is settled.