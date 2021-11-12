The Early: What lessons should Republicans take from last week’s election results in Virginia and New Jersey?
Mace: Americans have a lot of problems with the massive overreach from the left this year. From trillion-dollar spending bills and an overrun border to local education problems, the Democrat Party has lost the middle. Independents joined Republicans in pushing back at the idea that parents don’t control their kids’ education.
The Early: Finish this sentence: The worst thing about Washington is _______.
Mace: Hyper-partisanship. Washington needs to learn how to get things done together and we can do that by starting on issues we mutually care about — just like I did as a state lawmaker in Columbia, S.C. I’ve already passed bipartisan bills and I’m working on others, including a GOP-led cannabis bill (coming this Monday!).
The Early: Your criticism of former president Donald Trump in the aftermath of Jan. 6 upset some of your constituents. What have you heard from them on the op-ed you wrote in The Post & Courier last month explaining why you voted to hold Bannon in contempt?
Mace: I’ve heard a lot of positive support from those in my district. They know I am and always have been a constitutional conservative with an eye on spending, always. My vote wasn’t about a person, it was about precedent, the rule of law and subpoena power in Congress. The people of the Lowcountry knew this when I ran for office, and the calls we have been getting show they still know this.
The Early: You urged Congress in the op-ed to put the same effort into “investigating all acts of violence, domestic terrorism, fraud, corruption and abuses of power” that it's devoted to investigating Jan. 6. You’re the ranking member of the House Oversight and Reform Committee’s civil rights and civil liberties subcommittee. What do you intend to investigate if Republicans recapture the House?
Mace: When Republicans retake the majority next year, I want to make sure we have the same constitutional powers Congress has always had. This includes the power to subpoena. Congress should look into what really happened with the botched withdrawal of Afghanistan. We should investigate wasteful spending, such as what Dr. [Anthony] Fauci has been doing with his ‘testing’ on beagle puppies.
The Early: What was the last book you finished? (Be honest!) And what are you reading now?
Mace: “Coolidge” by Amity Shlaes.
The Early: Shrimp and grits is a staple of the Lowcountry. Where are your favorite places to get it in your district?
Mace: Rappahannock has a great shrimp and grits dish. Anything from Halls Chophouse works, too.
The Early: You’re one of the founding members of the Conservative Climate Caucus, and your district has suffered from increasing flooding as the sea level rises. What do you think of the United Nations climate summit so far?
Mace: I understand the importance of the topic, as does everyone in the Lowcountry that’s been impacted by changing water levels. That said, I don’t think it’s useful for world leaders to fly on private jets, burning obscene amounts of fossil fuel, just to lecture everyday citizens on how they need to change their lives. As leaders, we need to set the right example. And on flooding and conservation? I’ll buck any party on doing what’s right for my constituents and our public lands.
The Early: What climate-related legislation would you like to see introduced?
Mace: I’m on the [House Transportation Committee's] aviation subcommittee, and from there I have been able to see real progress being made by industry to go green. Electric air mobility transportation, which is basically small, commuter-like flying cars, is poised to change the way we travel, and do it in a sustainable and eco-friendly way. This will become a reality largely because the government has stayed out of the over-regulation model and allowed industry to adapt to changing needs.
The Early: Who is your closest friend on the other side of the aisle?
Mace: I have a few. Don’t want to tattle on them to Nancy Pelosi!
The Early: You’re a vocal proponent of the “Free Britney” movement. What’s the latest on the bill you introduced with Rep. Charlie Crist (D-Fla.) to reform the conservatorship system?
Mace: Just because Britney Spears got good news does not mean the issue is going away. Her very public case has shown how there are still hundreds of people stuck in similar situations and need help. It’s the most vulnerable people, like the families of veterans we’ve heard from in my office, that the system is failing. It was great to work with my friend Rep. Crist on this and I hope to have Ms. Spears testify before Congress on this issue once her matter is settled.
The Early: Polls show most Republicans want to see Trump run in 2024. Do you want him run for president again?
Mace: It’s the honor of my lifetime to serve the people of [South Carolina's 1st District]. That is my sole focus. My next goal is to earn their support once more for reelection and to take back the House. As for 2024, which is a long ways away, I will always support the nominee of my party.
The waiting game
What we're watching today: Will Mark Meadows, Trump's chief of staff, appear for deposition testimony today at 10 a.m. before the Jan. 6 committee?
It seems unlikely based on a statement released on Thursday by Meadows's lawyer, George Terwilliger III, in which he said Biden “is the first President to make no effort whatsoever to protect presidential communications from being the subject of compelled testimony.”
“Mr. Meadows remains under the instructions of former President Trump to respect longstanding principles of executive privilege,” he wrote. “It now appears the courts will have to resolve this conflict.”
But after the White House said Thursday that Biden would not assert executive privilege or immunity over testimony and documents, the committee is demanding that Meadows show up and turn over documents or risk a contempt, per a letter sent by panel Chairman Bennie Thompson (D-Miss.).
- “The Select Committee will view Mr. Meadows's failure to appear at the deposition, and to produce responsive documents or a privilege log indicating the specific basis for withholding any documents you believe are protected by privilege, as willful non-compliance,” Thompson wrote. “Such willful noncompliance with the subpoena would force the Select Committee to consider invoking the contempt of Congress procedures in 2 U.S.C. §§ 192, 194—which could result in a referral from the House of Representatives to the Department of Justice for criminal charges—as well as the possibility of having a civil action to enforce the subpoena brought against Mr. Meadows in his personal capacity.”
Meanwhile: “A federal appeals court on Thursday granted a short-term delay in the Jan. 6 select committee’s access to Donald Trump’s White House records,” Politico's Kyle Cheney and Josh Gerstein report.
- A three-judge panel “will instead hear arguments in the matter on Nov. 30. The delay is a minor setback for the House Jan. 6 committee, which had prevailed in U.S. District Court against Trump’s legal effort to block access to his records altogether. The National Archives, which house Trump’s records, had been preparing to deliver the first batch of requested files to the committee on Friday afternoon.”
The campaign
The climate divide: Despite President Biden’s push to pass a major climate bill and the increasingly dire warnings about the consequences of failing the cut emissions, Americans’ views of the threat posed posed climate change remain largely unchanged over the past few years, according to a new Washington Post-ABC News poll.
- “A clear majority of adults say that warming is a serious problem, but the share — 67 percent — is about the same as it was seven years ago,” our colleagues Darryl Fears and Emily Guskin write. And the partisan divide over the issue has grown over time.
- “The percentage of Democrats who see climate change as an existential threat rose by 11 points to 95 percent over seven years. The increase was driven party by Black Americans who are now more likely to say the issue is very serious.”
- “Meanwhile, the share of Republicans who say climate change is a serious problem fell 10 points, to 39 percent over the same period. The Republican declined in The Washington Post-ABC News poll tracks with the findings of annual Gallup polls in which Republican concerns dropped after 2017, when Donald Trump took office.”
The Media
Weekend reeeads:
- Manchin objects to federal tax credit for union-made electric vehicles, a provision of Biden’s social spending package. By The Post’s Mariana Alfaro.
- Problems at D.C. jail were ignored until Jan. 6 defendants came along. By the New York Times’s Alan Feuer.
- Rich millennials to financial advisers: Thanks for the golf invite, but you can’t invest my money. By the Wall Street Journal’s Rachel Louise Ensign and Peter Rudegeair.
Viral
