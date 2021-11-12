The draft keeps in place a call for phasing out coal power and fossil fuel subsidies. It's the first direct reference to the need to phase out fossil fuels in such an agreement in decades, and some environmentalists had worried it might be cut due to lobbying from Saudi Arabia and other fossil fuel producers. But the devil is in the details, and critics have noted that a few additional words may weaken the text and provide wiggle room for fossil fuel backers: The draft now says countries should stop burning “unabated” coal and halt “insufficient” fossil fuel subsidies.

It scolds wealthy nations to meet their climate financing promises. Wealthy countries were supposed to provide the developing world with $100 billion a year in climate financing by 2020 but they've so far fallen short. The new text notes this failure “with deep regret” and calls on developed countries to fully deliver on their pledges through 2025.

The draft adds a new “facility” that could provide funding to nations where climate change has already caused irreparable harm. Some of the fiercest fights in recent days have centered on what rich countries owe the developing countries, many of which are among the most impacted by climate change despite being responsible for little of the carbon in the atmosphere. While most climate financing has been focused on helping developing countries transition to clean energy or adapt to future changes, vulnerable countries have been seeking money to address the harm already caused by global warming, known by negotiators as “loss and damage."