There is some reason to doubt they would face charges. For one, the Trump team advanced a rather novel theory of executive privilege with Bannon, who hadn’t worked in the White House for more than three years before the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol. Bannon’s indictment also notes that not only did he not cooperate, but he ignored the committee altogether until after the deadline to respond. Bannon faces two counts, each carrying a maximum of a year in prison and a $100,000 fine.