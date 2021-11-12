NSO had hinted that Benbenisti’s appointment marked a new direction for the company, which has faced a reputational crisis following reports that government clients routinely use its spyware to target journalists and activists. The company was planning to pivot to areas like analytics and defensive cybersecurity, according to a company statement. Benbenisti previously “said in a conversation that NSO is no longer a ‘naughty child’ but a company with global impact,” according to Israel’s Mako news.