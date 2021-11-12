This, in a nutshell, is how Trump operates. At almost no point during the past six years, as Trump was buffeted by scandal after scandal, did Trump waver from flat, frequent denials that he’d done anything wrong. He saw quickly that rejecting accusations made against him allowed his base to assume that they were not true, even when they obviously were. He attacked those who had admitted to misbehavior, like former senator Al Franken (D-Minn.), while defending those who didn’t, like Republican Senate candidate from Alabama Roy Moore. When Democrats retook the House in 2019 and began a series of investigations targeting him and his administration, he refused to comply, stonewalling most requests and prohibiting his staff from offering testimony. When he was impeached in late 2019, one of the charges he faced was that he refused to submit to the House’s investigations.