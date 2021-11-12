In this case, it’s also the functional equivalent of trying to coax a rock to run a marathon. Karl, like all objective observers, understands very well that the election was neither stolen nor tainted by significant fraud. He knows, too, that Pence’s ability on Jan. 6 to reject electoral votes submitted by states depended on highly dubious legal reasoning and would hardly have been accepted without question by Congress or the courts. Trump was sitting there offering the same nonsensical, self-serving chaff to a prominent journalist that he might offer to attendees at a Mar-a-Lago fashion show or a crowd at a rally — mostly because he has never had the ability to moderate his rhetoric or to evaluate its political utility beyond the question, “How excited do my fans get about this?”