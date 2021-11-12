Like all governments, Beijing faces competing economic interests and practical challenges when it comes to climate policy, like how to juggle growing electricity demand without relying on coal. When push comes to shove, such as during a recent bout of electricity blackouts, Chinese policymakers tend to opt for development and burn more coal. This is because they know that popular legitimacy rests on economic development. In that same spirit, China’s planners hope to reach the middle ranks of developed countries by 2035 — a nearly threefold increase in GDP per capita from today. How they plan to square developmental ambitions with carbon reductions is unclear — and this week’s joint statement gives few clues or specific targets.