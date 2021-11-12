The infusion of cash could reinvigorate efforts by the Federal Trade Commission and other tech watchdogs to crack down on privacy and antitrust violations by Silicon Valley giants.
That’s a goal that has broad bipartisan support in Washington, even though congressional Republicans have rebuffed the Democratic-led social spending plan itself.
But since it was first unveiled, the legislation has seen significant cuts to some of those areas, and could still be pared down further as negotiations enter the final stretch. The same can be said for the Democrats’ other major agenda item, the recently passed infrastructure package, in which President Biden initially envisioned allocating $100 billion toward broadband funding but in the end included a still-massive $65 billion.
Here are key provisions to watch as the bill is finalized:
$500 million for a privacy bureau at the FTC
The latest version of the plan would give the agency half a billion dollars through 2029 to create a new bureau to enforce against “unfair or deceptive acts or practices relating to privacy, data security, identity theft, data abuses, and related matters.”
While it would mark an unprecedented uptick in the FTC’s funding for privacy enforcement — the agency has had a total operating budget of about $300 million in recent years — the amount is half as much as House Democrats initially proposed. And Senate Commerce Chair Maria Cantwell (D-Wash.) said in September that they first sought a sum as high as $2 billion for the effort.
Still, privacy advocates hailed the initiative as a long-needed counterweight to challenge tech giants’ collection and use of consumer data.
“The Act’s increased funding for the FTC is pivotal,” dozens of consumer groups wrote to congressional leaders this week. “The Commission is badly understaffed and under-resourced, which limits its ability to address an ever-deepening crisis of exploitative data practices.
Meanwhile, top Republicans have voiced concern about empowering the FTC without a federal privacy law in place, calling the proposal a “war chest, without any transparency for how it is spent.”
The power to fine companies after they mislead consumers the first time
Republican and Democratic FTC commissioners alike have long urged Congress to give the agency the power to fine companies the first time they engage in unfair or deceptive practices, including regarding their data privacy or security practices. Currently, the FTC can only fine a company after a second violation, a rule consumer advocates have long criticized.
Under the latest version of the social spending bill, the FTC would gain those new powers.
In their recent letter, consumer groups said existing law “severely constrains the Commission’s power to impose financial consequences on companies that violate civil and privacy rights. And they wrote that the new proposal would create a “powerful deterrent against exploitative data practices and a key tool for holding lawbreaking companies accountable.”
A boost in green cards for highly skilled workers
The tech industry has been lobbying Congress to help unclog the federal government’s backlog of employment-based green cards, which the companies rely on to build out their workforces, through the reconciliation process. The latest version of the bill seeks to do that by recapturing unused visa numbers from 1992 to 2021, among other provisions.
Those plans have been criticized by Republicans as a handout to major corporations that depend on workers from overseas.
“The ‘Build Back Better’ reconciliation bill contains several breathtaking immigration provisions that have long been the crown jewel of corporate lobbying,” tweeted Sen. Bill Hagerty (R-Tenn.) last month. “American immigration policy should benefit Americans, not Big Tech corporations.”
DOJ, FTC split a billion on antitrust enforcement
Lawmakers have tinkered with how much funding to give enforcers at the Justice Department and FTC to police competition concerns, which they share jurisdiction over.
While earlier versions of the proposal allocated a significantly higher sum to the Justice Department’s antitrust unit, with $900 million of a total billion, the latest proposal splits the difference, giving each agency an even half billion.
Our top tabs
Facebook told employees not to use words like “bias” and “discrimination,” according to internal document
An internal document circulated at Facebook last fall titled “How to talk about fairness” was aimed at helping employees talk about work and “avoid inappropriate/inaccurate legal terms.” But the unstated goal of the document “seemed to be to prevent Facebook employees from blabbing about work that might get the company in legal trouble,” Protocol’s Issie Lapowsky writes.
“The guidelines illustrate how Facebook has sought to both study and mitigate algorithmic bias, while also avoiding incriminating itself with those findings,” Lapowsky writes. “They also show how deeply strategic Facebook's decision to talk about these issues was, months before the company ultimately debuted some of its fairness tools in March.”
A spokesperson for Facebook parent Meta told Protocol that the company frequently shares such guidance across the company “in an effort to streamline how our teams approach and discuss topics related to fairness, which is an important component of how we build our products and services.”
Biden signed bill targeting Huawei and other Chinese tech giants into law
The law tells the Federal Communications Commission not to review or approve applications for equipment that poses national security risks, Reuters’s David Shepardson reports. The legislation had broad bipartisan support, passing the House 420 to 4 and the Senate unanimously.
Biden signed the bill into law just days before he’s set to meet with Chinese President Xi Jinping in a virtual summit. Huawei has become a bugbear in U.S.-China relations. The company has long accused U.S. lawmakers and regulators of singling it out unfairly.
Rant and rave
Universal Music Group's 10:22PM label says it has formed a musical group of four NFT characters. Here's how Bloomberg Technology summed it up:
Dream Machine founder Alexia Bonatsos:
Grady Booch, IBM Research's chief scientist for software engineering, and software engineer and entrepreneur Jon Pincus:
