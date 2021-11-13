“There’s so much we are doing,” Susan Rice, President Biden’s domestic policy adviser, told me during a media briefing last week. She listed a broad range of administration initiatives, citing the just-approved infrastructure legislation and Biden’s Build Back Better proposal, including funding for preschool, health care and housing programs. Biden, more than other presidents, has centered racial justice, placing it at the core of the “ambitious whole-of-government equity agenda” he announced in an executive order on his first day in office.