5. Mike Pence: Pence’s chances to be a post-Trump favorite for the nomination took a serious shot in January, when he declined to go along with Trump and lawyer John Eastman’s plot to try to overturn the election on Jan. 6. And Pence seemed to recognize the fateful decision he was embarking upon, reportedly telling fellow Indianan and former vice president Dan Quayle, “You don’t know the position I’m in.” That position was one of a guy who loyally and often sycophantically stood by Trump for four years, while not necessarily aligning with Trump on more controversial matters. And it seemed to work for him — until it utterly fell apart in the closing days and Trump supporters began chanting “Hang Mike Pence.” He’s still a former vice president, but one who could sure use the type of party-wide turning of the page that Christie needs.