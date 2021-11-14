On the issue of race and schools, Youngkin and other Republicans have declared their opposition to the teaching of critical race theory, an intellectual movement that examines the way policies and laws perpetuate systemic racism, and although this is not part of the curriculum in Virginia, it has become emblematic of a broader rallying cry among conservatives. Overall, 7 in 10 Americans say public schools should teach “a great deal” or “a good amount” about how the history of racism affects the United States today. Yet that remains a polarized view. More than 9 in 10 Democrats and more than 7 in 10 independents say schools should teach about the effects of racism. Just over 4 in 10 Republicans agree, with more than half instead favoring teaching the effects of racism “not much” or “not at all.”