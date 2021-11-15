Giuliani, of course, was everywhere at once, trying to get people to listen to his various claims about the election. There was almost no theory that he wouldn’t elevate, doing everything in his power to whip up doubt about the election results, even as his claims repeatedly and uniformly amounted to nothing. The “almost” in that sentence leaves a small gap, but it’s one that was filled. Attorney Sidney Powell was also at the RNC news conference where she made claims about election fraud that were so wild and obviously nonsensical that even Giuliani and Trump eventually moved away from her.