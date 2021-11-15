Dubnikov was denied entry into Mexico during an attempted vacation and Mexican authorities sent him to the Netherlands, The Record’s Catalin Cimpanu reports. Dubnikov’s lawyer, Arkady Bukh, accused the FBI of having “kidnapped” Dubnikov, telling Russia’s state-owned Sputnik news agency that “US intelligence services … put him on a plane to the Netherlands and sent him there having paid for his ticket.” Dubnikov “will be pleading not guilty because he had no knowledge of someone engaging in criminal activity,” Bukh told the Journal.