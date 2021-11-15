There have been times in which this poll showed Republicans even or with an edge. Most recently, that was the case shortly after the passage of George W. Bush’s bipartisan No Child Left Behind education bill in 2001. It was also the case in 1991, when the elder George H.W. Bush was still riding high and made a point to call himself the “education president.” In each case, the GOP benefited from having a very popular president who focused on the issue — something that doesn’t really apply to today.