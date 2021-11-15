On the Hill
Schumer wants to pass Build Back Better as quickly as possible
Telephone tag: President Biden's massive social spending legislation hasn't yet passed the House. But Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.) is already telling House Democrats he wants to get it through the Senate — quickly.
In a phone call last Tuesday with progressives, Schumer laid out how he plans to get the climate, child-care and health-care package through the upper chamber, three people familiar with the call told The Early. He urged Congressional Progressive Caucus members on the call to pass the bill as rapidly as possible so the Senate can take it up.
“He explained that if we don't get this over to the Senate very quickly, there's a real danger of it pushing deep into the end of the year and that's, of course, where everything is piled up in the Senate and not a place we want to be,” Rep. Jared Huffman (D-Calif.) told The Early.
The Senate is expected to rework the House version of the bill, and Schumer identified the paid leave provisions in it — which House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) added back into the bill after they were left out of a bipartisan framework — as one potential casualty, according to a person familiar with the call. (The comment was hardly surprising: While Schumer supports paid leave, Sen. Joe Manchin III (D-W.Va.) has been vocal about his opposition to including it in the bill, and Senate Democrats can't afford to lose his vote.)
More than defending any specific policy, though, some progressives' top priority now is passing the bill as fast as possible — and definitely before the end of the year.
“The Senate can take long periods of time as it tries to make its own mark, pursue its favorite policy tools, etc.,” Huffman said. “And we just don't have time for that.”
Additionally, Schumer on Sunday sent a “Dear Colleague” letter updating senators on the work Democrats are doing to ensure the bill complies with the Senate’s reconciliation rules. They'll start the process of conferring with the Senate parliamentarian — sometimes known as the “Byrd bath” — this week to determine which provisions can be included and which can't.
“Timing of consideration of the [Build Back Better Act] in the Senate will largely depend on when the House sends us the bill and when CBO finalizes their scores for all of the committees, which are needed to complete the 'Byrd Bath' process,” Schumer wrote.
Mounting pressure
House Democrats are hustling to pass the Build Back Better Act due to a deal struck Nov. 5, when five House moderates — Reps. Josh Gottheimer (D-N.J.), Kathleen Rice (D-N.Y.), Kurt Schrader (D-Ore.), Stephanie Murphy (D-Fla.) and Ed Case (D-Hawaii) — promised to vote for the bill no later than this week as long as data from the Congressional Budget Office confirms the bill is paid for. The pledge convinced nearly all House progressives to vote for the $1.2 trillion infrastructure package, which Biden will sign into law today.
Now progressives are planning a campaign to pressure Schumer not to let the legislation stall in the Senate.
“We're gonna need to be part of a collective sense of urgency from the entire country, from climate and environmental groups, from social justice groups, from the White House,” Huffman said. “And the Senate is going to need to hear from all of us very loudly that we don't have infinite time to deliberate and tinker here. We gotta get this done.”
Schumer, another progressive lawmaker told The Early, is “facing his own political dynamics in the state of New York,” where he's up for reelection next year. He's maneuvered for months to insulate himself from any potential primary challenges.
“I think he wants to be viewed as somebody who delivered the Build Back Better agenda, with the climate change provisions, child tax credit, largest investment in housing and public housing in the history of this country since World War II,” said the lawmaker, who spoke on the condition of anonymity to discuss Schumer's call with the CPC.
“We have to keep focus on Schumer and the pressure for him to get it done,” the lawmaker added.
At the White House
Mitch (Landrieu) is on board
One Mitch helped pass infrastructure, and another Mitch will help implement it: Biden has tapped former New Orleans Mayor Mitch Landrieu to oversee the implementation of the infrastructure bill he's set to sign today, the White House announced on Sunday evening.
- “A key factor in the decision was Mr. Landrieu’s role in helping New Orleans rebound from the devastating 2005 hurricane, the White House said,” according to the Wall Street Journal's Ken Thomas, who broke the news. White House "officials noted that the mayor helped fast-track dozens of projects and secured billions of dollars in federal funding for schools, hospitals and infrastructure.”
- Landrieu also “chaired the U.S. Conference of Mayors from 2017 to 2018, giving him a network of mayors around the country.”
The campaign
Inflation vs. the right candidates
The ghost of problems past: While the road to 2022 looks vastly different for Democrats and Republicans, old problems are cropping up that could imperil the GOP's chances of taking the Senate or Democrats’ chances of keeping it:
On the left: “In June, senior White House officials promised that rising inflation was just ‘transitory,’” our colleague Tyler Pager writes. “In July, President Biden declared that ‘the virus is on the run.’ And in August, White House press secretary Jen Psaki declared ‘the president continues to believe that it is not inevitable that the Taliban take over’ Afghanistan.”
- “But just in the past week, inflation hit a 31-year high as prices rose 6.2 percent over a year ago, coronavirus cases are ticking up again and the United States announced that Qatar will serve as its diplomatic proxy in Taliban-controlled Afghanistan — head winds that come as the Democratic Party reels from a set of unexpected losses in elections around the country.”
- “In these and other cases, a growing number of Democrats worry that the White House has repeatedly underestimated the scale of the challenges facing the country — exacerbating the party’s political problems and making its already perilous path to holding Congress in 2022 even more difficult.”
- “They acknowledge the problems presented by the unpredictable nature of the pandemic and an uneven economic recovery, but fear that the administration’s tendency to downplay the issues has only made things worse.”
On the right: “Republican struggles to settle on candidates have left some wondering whether the party will blow its big chance to retake the U.S. Senate,” our colleagues Michael Scherer and Mike DeBonis report.
- “The party’s front-runner in Pennsylvania, Sean Parnell, is awaiting a judge’s ruling on accusations, which he denies, that he choked his estranged wife and hit one of his children.”
- “The top-polling Missouri GOP candidate, former governor Eric Greitens, is trying to downplay his resignation from office after allegedly tying up his mistress in the basement of his marital home.”
- “And in Georgia, the party’s likely nominee, Herschel Walker, is bracing for a Democratic advertising assault about his ex-wife’s claims that he threatened her with a gun.”
“The challenges have forced Republicans to play defense, often against fellow members of their own party, in multiple states that Biden won in 2020, like Georgia, Arizona and Pennsylvania.”
- Republican strategists said “they are concerned about a possible return to dynamics that defined the 2010 Senate elections, when Republicans failed to reclaim the Senate despite a massive win in the House.”
- “GOP candidates that year included Delaware’s Christine O’Donnell, who declared herself ‘not a witch’ in a campaign spot, and Nevada’s Sharron Angle, who made false claims about sharia law taking over parts of the country.”
- “The great misperception in politics is that these things just work themselves out,” one Republican strategist told our colleagues. “When you do that you end up with witches.”
