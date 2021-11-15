The Biden administration’s calculus seems fairly obvious. Biden has faced enormous criticism for the number of migrants trying to enter the country, a surge for which his opponents argue he deserves full blame. By removing a large number of those migrants, Biden can — accurately — argue that the number of migrants actually staying in the country is far lower than the top-line numbers. Of course, he’s also doing himself a disservice in that so many of those removed simply try to enter again, counting as apprehended migrants twice instead of once. (In an editorial over the weekend opposing the use of Title 42, the New York Times reported that half of single adults removed under Title 42 are later apprehended again.) Without Title 42, the number of apprehensions would probably be lower and the number of asylum seekers higher. The administration, it seems, is willing to take that trade-off.