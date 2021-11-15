Internal documents show that Apple has a high degree of power in its relationships with states that are preparing to launch a feature that would put digital driver’s licenses on iPhones, CNBC’s Hugh Son and Kif Leswing report. The tech giant has “sole discretion” over important parts of the rollout like when the programs are launched and which types of devices will be able to have the feature, Son and Leswing report, citing contracting documents between Apple and Georgia, Arizona, Kentucky and Oklahoma. “Apple even gets to review and approve the marketing that states are required to do,” they write.