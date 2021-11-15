The panel — made up of prominent leaders from across government, academia and civil society — released a broad set of recommendations aimed at addressing the many ways in which our information ecosystem is polluted, online and offline, a concept known as “information disorder.”
The culmination of a six-month investigation into how false and misleading news is disseminated, the commission’s final report calls on government and industry leaders alike to make major new commitments to mitigate harms stemming from its spread.
That includes urging the White House to create a “comprehensive strategic approach to countering disinformation and the spread of misinformation,” which the commission wrote has been sorely lacking.
“At the time of this writing, the Federal Government lacks any clear leadership and strategy to the disinformation problem, despite its own acknowledgement of the impact on public health, elections, businesses, technology, and continued campaigns on communities of color, including immigrants and refugees,” wrote the panel.
They added, “This lack of leadership, ownership, or strategy is hampering efforts, slowing response times, and duplicating efforts.”
The remarks echo prior calls by congressional Democrats for the White House to create a task force or to appoint a czar to lead the administration’s response to misinformation online. The White House did not immediately respond to a request for comment Monday.
Chris Krebs, former director of the U.S. Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency and one of the Aspen commission’s co-chairs, said while parts of the federal government are currently tasked with dealing with different pieces of the issue, its response has been hamstrung by the lack of a clear vision or point-person to steer them.
“I think there needs to be a senior official responsible for envisioning, setting that strategy for countering mis- and disinformation,” he told The Technology 202 during an interview Sunday. “As it stands now, it is merely a collateral duty or otherwise as-assigned duty, which creates a mismatch of incentives.”
While the report itself did not call for “new powers or authorities” for an executive branch disinformation team, Krebs said he supported creating “something along the lines of a digital agency that can help pull together a range of issues that are kind of collateral duties right now,” including privacy, platform safety and disinformation.
Other members of the commission included Prince Harry, the Duke of Sussex; Alex Stamos, director of Stanford Internet Observatory and former Facebook chief security officer; TV and digital journalist Katie Couric; Nevada Attorney General Aaron Ford; Kate Starbird, associate professor at the University of Washington; Rashad Robinson, president of racial justice group Color of Change; and former Rep. Will Hurd (R-Tex.).
The commission is also calling on Congress to pass new laws to make digital platforms like Facebook and YouTube be more transparent about how they police misinformation. To that end, they are calling for the creation of new legal protections for researchers to study the platforms and of new requirements for companies to disclose information about their practices, including what data they collect on and what actions they take against “high-reach content.”
That would go a long way toward helping the public understand how much so-called “superspreaders” factor into the spread of misinformation online, the commission wrote. Recent reports have suggested a small subset of online actors account for a huge portion of the misleading and false information disseminated on issues like climate denial and covid-19.
Those recommendations align with some proposals already under consideration in the European Union and others that have gained steam in the U.S. in the wake of whistleblower Frances Haugen’s disclosure of internal Facebook research findings.
The panel developed its findings and recommendations in consultation with an array of misinformation experts, including Shorenstein Center research director Joan Donovan; Stanford Internet Observatory technical research manager Renée DiResta; Nathaniel Gleicher, cybersecurity chief for Facebook parent-company Meta; and Twitter integrity chief Yoel Roth.
The report endorsed another proposal that’s gained momentum in recent months: holding platforms legally responsible for the content they amplify. While digital services are largely shielded from lawsuits over the user content they host, the commission urged Congress to pass a law stipulating that “recommendation algorithms” are not subject to those protections.
The panel also recommended revoking those liability protections for paid advertisements, an idea that has drawn support from some congressional Democrats. That would limit the protections afforded to platforms under a law known as Section 230.
“We wanted to be targeted and tailored in the way that we provided any sort of [Section] 230 recommendations,” Krebs said, so as to not have a “chilling” effect on online speech.
Internal research helps explain why Facebook doesn’t want to give users unfiltered feeds
In 2014, Facebook researchers summarized the results of tests to see what would happen if they let users turn off its ranking algorithm, my colleague Will Oremus reports. The result: Users spent less time on their news feeds, posted less frequently and interacted with others less. “Without an algorithm deciding which posts to show at the top of users’ feeds, concluded the report’s author, whose name was redacted, ‘Facebook would probably be shrinking,’ ” Will writes. The internal report, titled “Feed ranking is good,” has not been previously reported.
It comes amid a push by lawmakers in both parties to force social media companies to offer versions of their services that don’t rely on opaque algorithms to decide what content users see. Though Facebook gives users the option to view their feeds chronologically, the setting only applies as long as a user is logged in and resets if they log off.
Facebook is using a finding from a 2018 report to justify its ranking algorithm. In that test, researchers found that users saw more low-quality content in their feeds when the algorithm was turned off. Asked why Facebook doesn't let users permanently turn off the ranking algorithm, spokeswoman Ariana Anthony said that “research we’ve done shows that unranked feeds can lead to integrity issues and other problems.”
Taxpayers are paying for part of rollout of Apple digital ID feature
Internal documents show that Apple has a high degree of power in its relationships with states that are preparing to launch a feature that would put digital driver’s licenses on iPhones, CNBC’s Hugh Son and Kif Leswing report. The tech giant has “sole discretion” over important parts of the rollout like when the programs are launched and which types of devices will be able to have the feature, Son and Leswing report, citing contracting documents between Apple and Georgia, Arizona, Kentucky and Oklahoma. “Apple even gets to review and approve the marketing that states are required to do,” they write.
The digital ID system has not yet launched. It will first go live in Georgia and Arizona.
In the documents, Apple also puts the responsibility for verifying identities onto states. “Apple shall not be liable for any Verification Results, and Agency acknowledges that all Verification Results are provided `AS IS’ and without any warranty, express, implied or otherwise, regarding its accuracy or performance,” they read. Apple declined to comment to CNBC; Georgia, Arizona, Kentucky and Oklahoma did not respond to requests for comment.
3G shutdowns could leave America’s most vulnerable in the lurch
Important devices like school bus trackers and breathalyzers that test convicted drunk drivers still use the technology, and consumer advocates want the Federal Communications Commission to slow the shift set to begin in February, Cat Zakrzewski reports.
“Older and low-income Americans are more likely to be affected by the shift, these advocates say,” Cat writes. “If they don’t upgrade in time, their phones and life-alert devices won’t be able to call 911 or other emergency services, government regulators warn.”
The phasing out of 3G networks would free up resources for 5G networks, phone companies say. But supply chain issues and outreach to vulnerable communities, which has been stymied by the pandemic, have complicated the transition. Phone carriers have resisted slowing down the transition, saying they’ve long warned their customers and have taken steps to make sure that customers don’t get disconnected.
- Doug Kelly is joining the American Edge Project as its chief executive. Kelly, a former Democratic National Committee and Ohio Democratic Party official, also previously led the country's largest Make-A-Wish chapter. Facebook was involved in creating the American Edge Project last year.
