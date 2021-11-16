Q: Once we get it, if it is safe, if it is effective, will you mandate its use?

BIDEN: ... I would think that we should be talking about -- depending on the continuation of the spread of the virus, we should be thinking about making it mandatory.

Q: How could you enforce that?

BIDEN: Well, you couldn’t. That’s the problem -- just like you can’t enforce measles [vaccinations]. You can’t come to school until you have a measles shot. You can’t. But you can’t say, “Everyone has to do this.”