Democratic lawmakers for months have railed against the company over its covid-19 safety measures, taking particular aim at the company’s firing of employees who had publicly denounced the working conditions at its warehouses and the giant’s own admission last October that nearly 20,000 of its U.S. workers had tested positive for the virus. (Amazon said it fired some of the employees for violating internal policies, and that the infection rate of its employees was lower than expected compared with population averages.)