But these allegations are now bearing fruit in the form of state legal challenges against the e-commerce giant and, in the latest example, a six-figure fine and settlement.
Democratic California Attorney General Robert Bonta on Monday announced what he called a first-of-its-kind judgment requiring the company to pay a $500,000 fine and end labor practices his office said concealed covid-19 case numbers from workers. Bonta alleged in a complaint that the company failed to comply with California’s new “right-to-know” law, authored by State Assembly Majority Leader Eloise Gómez Reyes, which requires employers to notify staff of potential covid-19 exposures, coronavirus-related benefits and safety protocols.
Under the agreement, which Bonta called a “done deal” but still requires court approval, Amazon will need to issue notifications to tens of thousands of workers at its warehouses alerting them of any new covid-19 cases within one day of the company learning of the cases. Amazon will also need to alert local health agencies and submit its notifications to regular monitoring by the California attorney general’s office. (Jeff Bezos, who founded Amazon, owns The Washington Post.)
Speaking at a news conference across from an Amazon facility, Bonta said Amazon “left many workers understandably terrified and powerless to make informed decisions to protect themselves and to protect their loved ones. That’s coming to an end.”
He touted the agreement as a “huge win for the tens of thousands of warehouse workers, their families and our communities throughout the state.”
Amazon spokeswoman Barbara Agrait said in a statement Monday that the company was “glad to have this resolved and to see that the AG found no substantive issues with the safety measures in our buildings.”
The settlement follows a separate lawsuit filed by Democratic New York Attorney General Letitia James in February accusing Amazon of “repeatedly and persistently” failing to provide adequate protection to its warehouse workers in the state.
James alleged Amazon’s “flagrant disregard for health and safety requirements” at facilities in Queens and Staten Island “threatened serious illness and grave harm” to workers, and that the company failed to institute safety measures including social distancing, Jay Greene reported.
Amazon has rebuffed the allegations and argued in court that James lacks the authority to regulate workplace safety issues. Amazon spokeswoman Kelly Nantel said in a statement at the time that the lawsuit “presents an accurate picture of Amazon’s industry-leading response to the pandemic.” The company last month sued James in a bid to block her from bringing charges.
Democratic lawmakers for months have railed against the company over its covid-19 safety measures, taking particular aim at the company’s firing of employees who had publicly denounced the working conditions at its warehouses and the giant’s own admission last October that nearly 20,000 of its U.S. workers had tested positive for the virus. (Amazon said it fired some of the employees for violating internal policies, and that the infection rate of its employees was lower than expected compared with population averages.)
Rep. Pramila Jayapal (D-Wash.):
But until recent months, those criticisms have amounted to few major regulatory challenges. Monday’s settlement is unlikely to satisfy critics, however, particularly given that the sum of the fine is a minuscule fraction of Amazon’s profits during the pandemic. Plus, as a state-level settlement, the reach of its concessions may be limited to California.
The Information’s Paris Martineau:
Bonta acknowledged that the fine is unlikely to serve as a major deterrent for the tech behemoth, but he said the changes to its notifications practices could have a big impact.
“Amazon has a lot of money. We know that. I mean, you might make the same point if they had to pay $100 million because they have so much money,” he said Monday.
He added, “But most [important] is the change of practice and the message that this sends to all businesses throughout the state of California.”
Ohio’s attorney general sues Facebook, citing Haugen revelations
In the lawsuit, Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost (R) argues that Facebook “made materially false and misleading statements and omissions, and engaged in a scheme to deceive the market.” When the Wall Street Journal published articles about the harms of Facebook products, the company’s stock slid, causing investors, such an Ohio public pension fund, to “have suffered significant losses and damages,” according to the lawsuit. Yost filed the suit as a class-action lawsuit for Facebook investors who bought the company’s stock between April and October.
A Meta spokesperson told CNBC that the suit is “without merit” and “we will defend ourselves vigorously.”
Legal showdown over New Mexico militia group accounts highlight tensions between prosecutions and content moderation
A New Mexico prosecutor wants a California court to order the social media giant to hand over account information on a militia group calling itself the New Mexico Civil Guard group and its members. The social media giant says it doesn’t have the records but declined to file a sworn affidavit saying it can’t retrieve them, Will Oremus and Craig Timberg report.
The argument hinges on the social media giant’s August 2020 ban of the militia group. Facebook says it deleted the records after it banned the group.
“In an era when extremist groups commonly organize online, the legal showdown highlights a tension between the pressure digital platforms face to remove problematic accounts and content, on the one hand, and authorities’ interest in accessing that information for real-world prosecutions, on the other,” Will and Craig write. “And it raises questions about what privacy protections, if any, those platforms — from Facebook to Twitter to YouTube and others — owe to people and organizations they’ve banned.”
Google set up Fortnite task force that scared users, Epic argues
The task force was part of Google’s strategy to “maintain Google’s monopoly over Android App distribution” as it faced a challenge from Fortnite maker Epic, the app developer argued in a court filing.
“The task force was able to find a theoretical vulnerability in the installer app for Fortnite. Epic alleged it used this as pretext to scare users not to download it, deploying a media campaign to get stories published on the problem, and publishing a blog deeming it 'an extremely serious security flaw,' even though Google personnel internally called it 'not a critical (or even high) vulnerability,' ” the Financial Times's Patrick McGee writes.
Epic has sued both Apple and Google, accusing them of being monopolies. A judge mostly ruled in favor of Apple in that lawsuit, though she ordered the tech giant to allow app developers to steer users to payment alternatives outside its App Store. Apple and Epic have appealed.
Google is sticking with its warning about Fortnite's security risks. “Epic released Fortnite on Android with security vulnerabilities that could compromise consumers’ data,” the company told the FT. “Safety and security are our top priorities, so of course we took steps to warn our users about this security flaw, in accordance with our app security policy. We’ll continue to fight Epic’s claims in court.”
Twitter has made official the latest version of its application programming interface, which developers use to interact with the social media network. Journalist Casey Newton:
Block Party CEO Tracy Chou:
Software engineer Damien Erambert:
- Brendan Belair, the House Judiciary Committee Republicans’ staff director when the committee’s top Republican was then-Rep. Douglas A. Collins (R-Ga.), has registered to lobby for Amazon. Belair plans to lobby on competition, data technology e-commerce and intellectual property issues, according to a filing, which was effective Oct. 1. Collins, an ally of former president Donald Trump, was one of four GOP lawmakers who called Amazon and other major companies anticompetitive after their Democratic colleagues published the results of an investigation into their practices.
Daybook
- Apple co-founder Steve Wozniak and two other stars of “Unicorn Hunters” speak at a Washington Post Live event today at 10 a.m.
- Sen. Amy Klobuchar (D-Minn.), who chairs the Senate Judiciary Committee’s antitrust subcommittee, speaks at a Center for American Progress event on the future of technology regulation today at 4 p.m.
- Congress’s Joint Economic Committee holds a hearing on cryptocurrency regulation on Wednesday at 2:30 p.m.
- House Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam B. Schiff (D-Calif.) and former Facebook executive Katie Harbath discuss social media misinformation at a Washington Post Live event on Wednesday at 4:30 p.m.
- The Senate Commerce Committee holds a nomination hearing for Jessica Rosenworcel, who President Biden nominated to lead the FCC, and Alvaro Bedoya, who Biden nominated to be an FTC commissioner, on Wednesday at 10 a.m.
- Rep. Darrell Issa (R-Calif.) speaks at a Save Our Standards event on patented technology underlying technical standards on Wednesday at noon.
- Chatham House hosts a conference on competition policy on Thursday.
- The Federal Trade Commission meets on Thursday at 1 p.m.
- Suresh Venkatasubramanian, the White House Office of Science and Technology Policy’s assistant director of science and justice, speaks at a New America event on an AI Bill of Rights on Thursday at 2 p.m.