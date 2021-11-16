“If anybody tells you the 2020 election was not stolen, they are lying to you,” Cawthorn said at an event. He pledged a “forensic audit” of “all 50 states” if Republicans retake the House in 2022 — an authoritative-sounding pledge that, in practice, seems to largely involve throwing as much nonsense at the results of an election as possible to see if anything sticks. After a “forensic audit” conducted in Arizona, the results didn’t change, but Trump and his supporters had a bunch of new “questions” about the results. This is how it works, of course. In lieu of evidence, Trump and his allies simply keep “asking questions,” often ones that have been conclusively asked before.