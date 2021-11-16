No prominent candidates appear to have support across Libya’s regional and political divides. Should elections take place, the eventual losers are likely to join those who opposed the vote, and contest the results. If Hifter or someone representing him wins, his opponents — mainly in western Libya — are bound to reject his legitimacy, and a rump unity government would likely continue to govern in Tripoli while a Hifter-led administration forms in the east. Hifter and his supporters would react in similar fashion if Dabeiba or another western Libyan candidate wins. Claims of fraud would then provide the grounds for the east-based rump parliament to form its own government. A Saif al-Islam victory would be certain to provoke rejection in the west, but Hifter could also prevent him from taking power in the east.