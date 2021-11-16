In one highly publicized interview from 2016, for instance, Benkirane insisted that he was “not required to please the king, only God who created me and my mother.” The comment turned heads and angered the palace, in part because it suggested the king was no different than any other person. In another interview, Benkirane explained why he didn’t kneel before the king as is custom, noting that, “the king is our king and we hold him in high regard [but] Moroccans kneel for no one but God!” And in an appearance at a PJD rally after the king dismissed him, Benkirane reminded the audience , “the king is not god. He is a man, and as a man he is sometimes right and sometimes wrong.”