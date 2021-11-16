There’s an important qualifier here, pointed out by CNN’s Ariel Edwards-Levy. A lot of attention has been focused on the unvaccinated, for obvious reasons, and on the role partisanship plays in the choice about vaccination. But it is nonetheless the case that most Republicans (and, of course, most adults) are actually vaccinated. A lot of the shifts since April are a function of pulling Democrats out of the pool of the unvaccinated faster than Republicans are being pulled out, leaving a smaller overall group that is more densely Republican. But they’re the minority.